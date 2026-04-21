Timberwolves Overcome 19-Point Deficit To Steal Game 2 Against Nuggets; 5 Key Takeaways

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off one of the most stunning comebacks of the postseason, erasing a 19-point deficit to steal Game 2 from the Denver Nuggets, 119-114. What looked like a comfortable Denver win for much of the night quickly unraveled as Minnesota’s energy, shot-making, and defense flipped the game on its head.

Now, instead of heading home down 0-2, the Timberwolves have completely shifted the tone of the series. With momentum suddenly on their side, this matchup feels wide open. Here are the five key takeaways of one of the best games this season.

1. Anthony Edwards Delivered A Superstar Takeover

Anthony Edwards once again proved he’s built for these moments, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds while anchoring Minnesota’s comeback. Even when his shot wasn’t falling early (3-11 from deep), he stayed aggressive, attacking the rim and living at the free-throw line to keep the Wolves within striking distance.

What separates Edwards is his mentality because he never looks rattled. Down big, he didn’t force shots or lose composure; he simply kept applying pressure until the game turned. In the second half, his presence became overwhelming, and Denver had no real answer once he found his rhythm.

2. Julius Randle And The Supporting Cast Flipped The Game

Julius Randle was instrumental in stabilizing Minnesota’s offense, putting up 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a do-it-all performance. He consistently punished mismatches and made smart reads when Denver sent extra attention his way.

Beyond Randle, the supporting cast stepped up in a major way. Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points on efficient shooting, while the bench chipped in timely contributions. It was a collective surge that slowly chipped away at Denver’s lead until the pressure completely flipped.

3. Denver Let Control Slip Away Late

The Denver Nuggets were firmly in control for most of the game, building a 19-point lead behind strong performances from Jamal Murray (30 points) and Nikola Jokic (24 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists). But in the second half, that control slowly disappeared.

Offensively, the ball movement stalled, and possessions became more isolation-heavy. Defensively, they struggled to contain dribble penetration and gave up high-percentage looks in the paint (52 points allowed). This was a gradual unraveling that Minnesota capitalized on.

4. Minnesota’s Defense Tightened Up When It Counted

Early in the game, the Timberwolves struggled to contain Denver’s rhythm, especially in transition and pick-and-roll coverage. But as the game progressed, their defensive intensity ramped up significantly, forcing tougher shots and limiting second-chance opportunities.

Players like Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert helped anchor that shift, using their length and physicality to disrupt Denver’s flow. The result was a much more uncomfortable offensive environment for the Nuggets down the stretch.

5. This Series Just Became A Fight

What we felt would heavily favor Denver is now completely even. The Timberwolves have proven that they can take a hit, respond, and offset the momentum of the game. This is a welcome reprieve for us as we settle in for a great playoff series.

This comeback is promising for Minnesota as they head home, but it is concerning for Denver as they have shown they can build a lead, but can’t hold it, or composure when they’re under pressure. The urgency has grown for both teams after this swing Game 3, and it has raised the stakes.