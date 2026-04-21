Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 2 tips Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET at Frost Bank Center, and the pressure is already heavier on the Trail Blazers. The Spurs took Game 1 by a 111-98 score, led 59-49 at halftime, and never really gave the game back after the break.

The series is not over, but the opener showed the Spurs can win this matchup without needing anything unusual.

The biggest headline from Game 1 was Victor Wembanyama. He scored 35 points in his playoff debut, shot 13-for-23 from the field, hit 5-of-6 from three, and added 3 blocks.

The Trail Blazers got a huge game from Deni Avdija, who finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, but the supporting cast around him was not good enough to flip the game. Scoot Henderson scored 18, while the rest of the rotation struggled to give the Trail Blazers enough efficient offense.

That is what makes Game 2 pretty simple to frame. The Spurs already got the game they wanted. They controlled the glass well enough, kept the Trail Blazers from fully living on second chances, and got star production from Wembanyama without having to squeeze every minute from the rotation. The Trail Blazers now need real adjustments, not just better effort.

Injury Report

Spurs

Jordan McLaughlin: Out (left ankle sprain)

Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard: Out (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The first edge is Game 1 shot quality and efficiency. The Spurs shot 48.3% from the field and 45.5% from three, while the Trail Blazers shot 42.4% overall and 26.3% from three. That gap was a major part of the game. The Spurs did not need a huge turnover edge or an outlier free-throw margin. They just got better offense.

The second key stat from the opener is the middle of the floor. Wembanyama had 35, Stephon Castle added 17, and the Spurs got 16 from De’Aaron Fox. That gave them three players at 16-plus points, while the Trail Blazers had one real high-end scorer and then a drop-off. Avdija was great, but Toumani Camara scored 8, Donovan Clingan had 7, and Jrue Holiday finished with 13 on 5-for-11 shooting. That is not enough against a team with this much size and shot creation.

In the adjustments department, the Spurs should keep attacking the same pressure points. The Trail Blazers still do not have a clear answer for Wembanyama because he can score over the top, shoot over drop coverage, and pull Clingan away from the basket. Game 1 already showed the problem. If Clingan stays near the rim, Wembanyama has room to face up and shoot. If Clingan comes up higher, the lane opens behind him. That puts the whole defense in a bad spot.

The other big edge is how the Spurs can play through Fox and Castle when the game gets tight. The Trail Blazers want a physical game with a lot of contact on the perimeter. The Spurs can answer that with downhill guards instead of forcing everything through post-ups. Fox had 16 points and 5 assists in the opener, Castle had 17 points and 5 assists, and both were able to keep the offense moving without letting possessions die on the wing. That matters in a Game 2 because it stops the underdog from turning the game into a grind.

Why The Trail Blazers Have The Advantage

The first real positive for the Trail Blazers is Avdija. He was the best wing scorer in the game outside of Wembanyama, and his line was strong enough to show there is a path here. Thirty points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists on 12-for-21 shooting is real production. If he repeats that and gets more help, the game looks different.

The second point is that the Trail Blazers did not get the game they usually want on the glass. They had 9 offensive rebounds in Game 1, which is fine, but not enough for a team that depends heavily on second chances. Clingan had only 7 points and 9 rebounds, and the front line never really tilted the game physically. If the Trail Blazers are going to split the road games, that has to change. They need more loose balls, more tip-outs, and more extra possessions.

Coming into Game 2, the Trail Blazers need to make the Spurs guard more actions before Wembanyama gets set. Too much of Game 1 turned into Avdija or Henderson trying to solve a loaded floor late in the clock. Game 2 has to be earlier drive-and-kick, more guard-big action with Clingan rolling hard, and more stress on the Spurs’ young perimeter defenders before the back line is in place. If they keep attacking a set defense, the Spurs will keep steering the game where they want it.

The other adjustment is from the wings. Camara and the supporting forwards have to give more offense. Camara went 2-for-7 in Game 1. Jerami Grant scored 14, but most of the offense still fell too heavily on Avdija. The Trail Blazers do not need balanced scoring across eight players. They do need one more real scorer to show up. Otherwise, the Spurs can sit on the first option too easily.

X-Factors

Stephon Castle is a big one for the Spurs because his Game 1 line showed exactly why he matters in this series. He had 17 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, and he gave the Spurs another downhill creator next to Fox. That is important because the Trail Blazers cannot just load everything toward Wembanyama if Castle is getting into the paint and making the next read. If he gives the Spurs another strong two-way game, the opener starts looking repeatable.

Harrison Barnes is another Spurs swing piece, even if his Game 1 line was quieter. He had 8 points and hit 2-of-4 from three. The Spurs do not need a big scoring night from him. They need spacing, calm decisions, and a veteran forward who does not make mistakes when the defense rotates toward the stars. If Barnes keeps the weak side honest, the Trail Blazers have fewer places to hide.

Donovan Clingan is the biggest Trail Blazers X-factor because this series has to be physical for them to have a real shot. In Game 1, he finished with 7 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 block in 28 minutes. That is not enough in this matchup. The Trail Blazers need more from him on the glass and around the rim. If he is not changing possessions, the Spurs’ frontcourt edge gets too big.

Scoot Henderson is the other big swing player. He scored 18 points in the opener, but he also had 3 turnovers and could not fully change the shape of the game as a creator. The Trail Blazers need his speed to matter more in Game 2. He has to get downhill earlier, force the Spurs’ defense to collapse, and create easier looks for the wings. If he is just scoring on tough pull-ups, the game is staying on the Spurs’ side.

Prediction

If the Trail Blazers do not swing the rebounding battle and get a stronger scoring night from the second and third options, this still leans Spurs. Game 1 looked like a team with more ways to win against a team that needed one player to carry too much.

Prediction: Spurs 117, Trail Blazers 106