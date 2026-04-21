Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Why He Only Has White Girls Around Him All The Time

Tyrese Haliburton addressed a viral narrative directly during his appearance on the ‘It Is What It Is’ podcast, hosted by Cam’ron. The question was blunt. Why is he always seen around white women?

“That don’t bother me. You got to think, my fiancée, she’s a white girl. I’m from Wisconsin. I grew up around all white people. My girl is from Iowa. She grew up around all white people. So that video where you see me hop out of the car with a bunch of white girls, it’s her sister and all her friends from growing up. People are killing me, but these are just our people from growing up.”

The explanation is simple. His social circle reflects where he grew up and who he built relationships with early in life. Haliburton is from Wisconsin. His fiancée, Jade Jones, is from Iowa. Both environments are not diverse compared to larger NBA markets. That background shaped his circle long before he became an NBA star.

The reaction highlights a recurring theme in sports culture. Personal relationships of athletes often become public discussion points. That scrutiny intensifies when it intersects with race, identity, and visibility. Haliburton did not engage with the noise beyond his initial explanation. His tone stayed calm. No defensive posture or attempt to reframe the conversation. He answered the question and moved on.

Away from the controversy, his personal life has remained stable. He has been in a long-term relationship with Jade Jones since their college days at Iowa State. The two met while he was building his basketball career and she was part of the cheerleading team. Their relationship has lasted over six years, leading to an engagement in July 2025 at Hilton Coliseum.

Haliburton is also coming off a challenging stretch professionally. He is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The injury ended a historic run for the Indiana Pacers and shifted focus toward recovery. He has spent the season adding strength and preparing for a return in the 2026-27 season.

In that context, the podcast moment becomes more about clarity than controversy. He gave a direct answer rooted in environment and familiarity. Haliburton chose transparency. He explained his background and the viral clip. Then he moved forward. And that is where the story stands.