Tyrese Haliburton’s Fiancee Shares Elegant Pictures In Bikini With NBA Star: “On Island Time W My Baby”

Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancee Jade Jones have the internet buzzing again, this time for a set of vacation photos that quickly went viral.

Jones shared elegant bikini pictures from what appears to be a romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, alongside the Indiana Pacers star. Captioning the post, ‘on island time w my baby,’ she gave fans a glimpse of their relaxed offseason life while Haliburton continues his recovery from a torn Achilles.

In one of the standout photos, Jones posed in a cheetah print bikini, lying across Haliburton as he relaxed poolside in green shorts. Another image featured her sipping a drink with the ocean in the background, gold sunglasses completing the look. The vibe was effortless and polished, and the NBA community immediately took notice.

Haliburton was quick to respond in the comments, writing, ‘My love,’ followed by a pink heart. Fans flooded the post with compliments, calling Jones ‘flawless,’ ‘glowing,’ and ‘literally perfect.’

Within hours, the photos had spread across multiple NBA fan pages, sparking the usual frenzy that follows high-profile player relationships.

Jones and Haliburton have been together since April 2019. The two met while attending Iowa State University. Haliburton was building his reputation as a rising basketball prospect, while Jones was a member of the Iowa State cheerleading team. She has often spoken about how much cheerleading meant to her during college, calling it an emotional outlet and a defining part of her life.

Their relationship has grown steadily over the past six years. In July 2025, Haliburton proposed to Jones at Hilton Coliseum, the same arena where he starred for Iowa State. The engagement came shortly after their sixth anniversary, making the moment even more meaningful. Since then, Jones has remained one of his biggest supporters, especially during his rehab process.

Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, a devastating end to what had been a historic Pacers season. He is expected to return for the 2026-27 campaign. During his recovery, he revealed that he has added significant weight and strength, focusing on becoming more physical when he returns.

For now, though, it is about healing and spending time with the people closest to him. The Mexico trip appears to be part relaxation, part reset.

While Haliburton rehabs and prepares for his comeback, Jones continues to command attention in her own right. And judging by the reaction online, NBA fans are fully invested in both the return of the Pacers star and the couple’s island era.