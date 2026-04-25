Rich Paul: Lakers Should Be Grateful That LeBron James Plays For Them

Rich Paul did not hedge his words when discussing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. His message was direct. A player like LeBron is not replaceable, and the franchise should treat his presence as a privilege, not a given.

Speaking on the Game Over podcast, Paul framed the situation beyond contracts or short-term roster decisions.

“When you have a player like LeBron James, on and off the court, you keep that guy a part of your organization. The Los Angeles Lakers should be delighted that he played for them, number one. Also, they should be doing everything they can to make sure he’s a part of that organization going forward. Because guess what? You won’t find another.”

“And you see what Ryan Smith did with the Utah Jazz. You see what Ryan Smith did with the Jazz? What did he do? Dwyane Wade didn’t play for the Jazz ever in his tenure. But what you can’t deny is the champion heart, the production, and the professional that D-Wade was while playing the game.”

The timing of these comments matters. LeBron is 41, in his 23rd season, and still driving playoff basketball at an elite level. In the current series against the Houston Rockets, he has taken full control in the absence of key scorers. Through three games, he is averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists while maintaining efficient shooting from both the field and three-point range. Those numbers are not symbolic. They are the foundation of a 3-0 series lead that few expected.

Game 3 captured that impact in full. LeBron finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, shooting 10-22 from the field and 4-9 from beyond the arc. He added three steals and a block while logging 45 minutes in a high-pressure playoff environment. The eight turnovers stand out, but they reflect usage more than decline. Every possession runs through him. Every decision flows from him. That level of responsibility at this stage of his career reinforces Paul’s argument.

Expectations entering the series leaned heavily against the Lakers. Injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves left the roster short on primary creation and scoring. Many projected a short series, with Houston’s depth and athleticism expected to overwhelm a thin rotation. Instead, LeBron shifted roles again, moving from a third option during the regular season back into a primary engine without hesitation.

Paul’s broader point ties directly into this adaptability. LeBron has changed roles multiple times within the same season, sacrificing usage when needed and reclaiming control when required. That level of flexibility, combined with sustained production, is rare in any era, let alone in Year 23.

There is also the long-term angle. Paul recently stated that LeBron could play several more years if he chooses. Adam Silver has echoed similar expectations about his ability to continue. At the same time, Jeanie Buss has made it clear she hopes he retires as a Laker, while acknowledging that the decision rests entirely with him.

That uncertainty is exactly why Paul’s message carries weight. The Lakers are not dealing with a typical aging star. They are managing a player who still dictates playoff outcomes while shaping the league’s business landscape. Keeping him within the organization, in any capacity, is not sentiment. It is a strategy.