Jeanie Buss Hopes LeBron James Stays With Lakers, Admits He Could Walk Away Quietly

Jeanie Buss made one thing clear when discussing LeBron James. She wants him to retire with the Los Angeles Lakers. But she also understands she may not control how his story ends.

Speaking on SiriusXM Radio, Buss acknowledged the reality. James is heading into free agency, and the decision will sit entirely with him.

“Well, I’ve always said I want to see him retire as a Laker. But he’s going to be a free agent. It’s really his decision to make. He is a valuable player in this league, even in his 23rd season. It’s incredible what he’s done. But, you know, the decision’s going to be his, he’s a free agent, and I’m sure he’s going to look at all his opportunities. Or not. Maybe he just wants to go out quietly.”

“I mean, certainly I think one of the biggest gifts that Kobe gave us was that he told us in November of his last season that it was going to be his last season. So we got a chance to celebrate him. And every city he went to, I think he was even blown away at the fans in Sacramento, the fans in Boston, really showing so much love to him.”

“And I think that LeBron would probably experience the same thing. But I think it’s really up to the individual what they are comfortable with. And so, you know, LeBron has all the cards.”

That uncertainty defines this stage of James’ career. On the court, he remains productive. This season, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field. He adjusted his role after the arrival of Luka Doncic and the rise of Austin Reaves. He shifted into more of a facilitator, especially after the All-Star break, when the Lakers found rhythm.

That balance collapsed late in the season. Injuries to Doncic and Reaves forced James back into a primary role heading into the playoffs. In Game 1 win against the Houston Rockets, he delivered 19 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds. He controlled tempo early, setting up teammates, then picked his scoring spots late. The Lakers now depend on that level of control to stay competitive in the series.

Off the court, the questions grow louder. Adam Silver has indicated that James could continue playing next season. At the same time, reports suggest James has little interest in a farewell tour. That creates a real possibility. He could step away without warning, without a final run of tributes, and without the extended goodbye that defined Bryant’s final year.

There are also roster and financial factors. A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been discussed, but it would likely require a significant pay cut, potentially over $40 million. The Lakers remain an option as well, though even they may need salary flexibility to build around him. Every path involves trade-offs.

For now, the focus stays on the present. The Lakers are trying to extend their playoff run without two of their top scorers. James, at 41, carries that responsibility. Each game adds weight to the larger question about his future.

Buss summed it up simply. James holds all the control. Whether he chooses a final season with celebration, a quiet exit, or another run at a title, the decision will come on his terms.