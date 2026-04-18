Adam Silver Expects LeBron James To Keep Playing Next Season

Adam Silver made his stance clear when discussing LeBron James on WFAN Sports Radio. The commissioner expects the all-time great to keep going. Silver pointed to both longevity and production. He did not frame James as a legacy act. He framed him as a player still performing at a high level.

“I want LeBron James to play as long as he actually wants to play. I mean, it’s not just a 41-year-old player in the league with the most points ever and so many different categories, but he’s still playing at an incredibly high level. I haven’t talked to him since the season ended, but I have every indication that he plans to keep playing next year.”

LeBron has given no firm signal about retirement. He is 41 years old and in his 23rd season. Decline exists, but not in the way most players experience it.

Earlier in the year, the Los Angeles Lakers had structure. Luka Doncic handled primary creation while Austin Reaves worked as a secondary scorer. LeBron shifted into a controlled role. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.7|% from the field. He dictated pace and picked his spots.

That structure has broken down. Injuries forced the ball back into his hands. The response has been immediate. Over the last three games, LeBron has averaged 28.0 points, 12.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds. He has shot 60.0% from the field and 46.2% from three. Those numbers do not match a player winding down. They match a player still capable of controlling a series.

This creates a clear tension. The Lakers need him to carry a playoff offense again. Doncic and Reaves are not expected back in the first round. That leaves LeBron as the engine. He has done this for years, but the physical cost rises at 41.

At the same time, his mindset has not shifted toward closure. Reports suggest he does not want a farewell tour. That matters as many stars use a final season to celebrate a career. LeBron does not appear interested in that approach. He still treats each season as competitive, not ceremonial.

Another layer sits beneath this decision. He recently described playing with his son, Bronny, as the best moment of his career. If the priority is family and shared experience, one more season makes sense.

Free agency adds more complexity. The Lakers are open to bringing him back, but a pay cut may be required. His current salary sits at $52.7 million. A move to another contender like the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors would likely require an even larger reduction. That decision will not be about money alone. It will be about fit, role, and one last chance to compete at the highest level.

Silver’s comments reflect the broader reality. LeBron James is still productive, and he is still central to winning basketball. Until that changes, retirement remains optional, not inevitable.