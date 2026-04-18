Kevin Durant’s Injury Update Might Spell Bad News For Lakers

The Lakers needed a break, but Kevin Durant’s likely return keeps the Rockets in control of the series.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant’s latest injury update has introduced a layer of uncertainty ahead of the first-round matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, and while there is some optimism around his availability, the situation still leans toward bad news for Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who appeared on Good Morning America:

“The Houston Rockets are also dealing with an injury with Kevin Durant, their superstar player. He has a right knee contusion, and I’m told he suffered the injury at practice on Thursday. He underwent an MRI on Friday after he banged his knee against a teammate. There is optimism that he’ll be able to play in Game 1, but Kevin Durant is also worth monitoring.”

For the Lakers, this update briefly opened a window of hope. Durant being listed as questionable gave them a potential edge, especially with their own roster severely depleted. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are both expected to miss significant time, likely the entire series. That leaves LeBron James carrying the full offensive burden at 41 years old.

In that context, even a slight dip in Houston’s firepower could have shifted the balance. Game 1, in particular, holds added importance for an undermanned Lakers squad looking to steal early momentum. Without Durant, the margin becomes manageable. With him, it shrinks dramatically.

The problem for Los Angeles is that all signs still point toward Durant playing. Even if he is not at full strength, his presence alone changes the geometry of the game. His scoring gravity, shot creation, and playoff experience make him the central threat. LeBron himself recently described Durant as ‘the head of the snake,’ a reflection of how much attention he commands on the floor.

Even in a scenario where Durant is limited or misses a game, Houston still presents major challenges. Alperen Sengun anchors the offense inside, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. bring athleticism, defense, and scoring versatility. This is not a one-star team. The Rockets have depth, balance, and a top-tier defense that has already proven difficult to break down.

The regular-season series offers some context but limited comfort for the Lakers. They won 2–1, but both victories came with Doncic and Reaves available. Even then, the games were tightly contested. That version of the Lakers no longer exists in this series, at least not in the early stages.

There remains a slim path for Los Angeles. If they can extend the series to five or six games, there is a chance Doncic returns. His inner circle has confirmed that the timeline remains unchanged, which means any comeback would come later in the series, not early.

That puts immediate pressure on LeBron to sustain elite production against a younger, deeper team. The Lakers will need near-perfect execution, strong defensive effort, and unexpected contributions from role players to stay competitive.

Durant’s injury update does not eliminate uncertainty, but it does remove the one clear advantage the Lakers were hoping for. If he plays, even at less than full strength, Houston remains firmly in control of the matchup.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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