New York Knicks Reportedly “Fractured” As Internal Issues Threaten Collapse

On the surface, all appears well for the New York Knicks this season. At 53-29 (third in the East), they are once again in a position to make a deep playoff run, and expectations have been set high.

But with the first round looming, there are rumblings that the Knicks are facing a different kind of battle than the one anyone expected. This time, it’s coming from within, as a recent report by three-time NBA champion Danny Green suggests there’s major internal turmoil threatening to dismantle it all. The cause is a mix of issues, ranging from veteran guard Jalen Brunson’s usage to misalignments with the coaching staff.

“Simply because the fact that the Knicks this year, especially late in the season, they looked very up-and-down,” said Danny Green in a media conference call (via Stefan Bondy). “They looked like they were disconnected; the chemistry wasn’t there. There are rumblings that some guys don’t like Mike Brown or work with the coaches. There are rumblings that some guys are feeling they’re not getting touches, or there’s overusage of Jalen Brunson. That seems to me like a team that could self-implode.”

The Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA, with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride making up the core rotation. After a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, many Knicks fans were hopeful for a Finals run in 2026, but things have not gone according to plan.

The first signs of trouble came from Mike Brown, who was the NBA’s first-ever unanimous Coach of the Year in 2022-23 (for the Sacramento Kings). Despite his track record, Knicks fans have had their doubts about him since the very beginning. He has failed to elevate the team, resulting in frustrating play that sparked a players-only meeting back in January. A few months later, Karl-Anthony Towns was caught ignoring the team’s huddle, apparently in defiance of his coach.

That’s not even to mention the controversy surrounding star sharpshooter Jalen Brunson. With an average of 19.9 shot attempts per game, he gets a bigger share of the shots than anybody else, and it’s not even close (Towns is second with 13.8 attempts per game). Predictably, he’s the highest usage player on his team at 30.4%, which ranks 13th in the NBA. It’s the kind of offense that can often go stagnant in games and phase out teammates offensively. It’s an issue the Knicks commonly struggle with, despite having an abundance of scorers.

These problems have been stewing all season, as the Knicks have tried in vain to find a solution. Now, going into the first round against the Hawks, New York has never been more divided on how to proceed. It’s a recipe for disaster for the Knicks, with implications that could stretch well beyond this offseason.

If they cannot come together now, with a championship on the line, this team could lose to the Hawks in round one, which would be an undeniable failure for a group that’s built to win now. In that event, things look radically different for the Knicks next season, in both the coaching department and player roster, as the front office opts for a full rebuild. We already know they have ties to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it would take a massive haul to secure his services.

For now, there’s still time to avoid such a scenario. In Game 1 today, the Knicks have a chance to strike first and make a statement on their home floor. At this point, only total focus and cohesion will put them in control of this series, but reaching those states is much easier said than done, given how divided the Knicks have become.