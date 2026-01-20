New York Knicks Are Unhappy With Mike Brown, Jalen Brunson Calls Player-Only Meeting

Tension is building inside the Knicks after a postgame moment involving Mike Brown raised internal concerns.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The situation is getting dire in New York, as the Knicks scramble to climb their way out of an extended slump. Now losers of four straight games, this team is running out of answers, and the last thing they needed from their coach was to see him chatting it up with his former players on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, that’s what happened on Thursday as Brown went viral for a friendly exchange with Draymond Green, whom he used to coach as an assistant on the Warriors. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the scene (which came after a 126-114 loss) “did not land well” with the Knicks, suggesting it has caused damage to important relationships. Of course, that particular incident was just one night after a very supportive Kings crowd gave their former coach (Brown) heavy praise in their visit to the Golden 1 Center.

While it’s common for coaches to catch up and make nice with their former players, fans couldn’t help but notice how friendly this whole encounter was. They seemed really close, and Brown was caught laughing despite taking the loss. In that moment, he looked more comfortable with the enemy than with his own team.

For a Knicks locker room struggling to come together this season, that scene was a reminder of what they lack right now: chemistry and cohesion. Amid a tough stretch of schedule, the incident is only adding to the growing doubts about Brown’s fit for the role, and the calls to fire grow louder by the hour.

Meanwhile, Shelburne confirmed that Brunson resorted to leading a player-only meeting in the wake of their streak of nine losses in their last 11 games. He called for accountability to every player and stressed the importance of self-reflection amid this downward spiral. It’s a powerful message that shows the severity of their struggles right now.

From a roster standpoint, the Knicks are feeling increasing pressure to take action on the trade market. They’ve been tied to defensive playmakers like Scotty Pippen Jr. and Keon Ellis and ways to improve the bench, but the core group will remain mostly the same. For now, this Knicks group is in for the long haul.

That’s why any improvements will have to come from within, and the process will not be easy. The good news is, with key players back from nagging injuries, the Knicks have an opportunity to get back on track if they can pick up some key wins before the All-Star break. If not, the team should brace for some big decisions this summer, when they have a chance to fully reset the roster.

