Knicks Prioritizing A Playmaker With Defensive Skills: 4 Players Who Should Be On Their Radar

The New York Knicks are widely considered to be a title-contending team in the Eastern Conference. Despite suffering a disappointing 112-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the Knicks remain among the top teams in the conference with a 25-15 record.

New York is currently poised to secure a playoff berth, but considering the investment made toward strengthening the roster, the franchise has its eyes set on the title. While their chances are solid, a recent injury sustained by Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson could derail the season.

New York may consider making some moves to keep the team afloat. HoopsWire’s Sam Amico reported on the matter and revealed the profile of the player the Knicks could be targeting.

“League sources indicate New York is prioritizing a player who can handle the ball and defend, with additional chatter about adding a reliable third-string big as insurance for Robinson.”

Amico noted that the two players likely to be on the trade block are Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet.

Given that the two players combine for a total cap hit of $8.3 million, with draft compensation also acting as a factor, we examine four players who should be on the Knicks’ radar.

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Pacome Dadiet, 2028 second-round pick (BOS, protected 31-45)

Pursuing a trade for Scotty Pippen Jr. could be an intriguing opportunity for the New York Knicks. The young guard may not have had the best start to his NBA career, but since joining the Memphis Grizzlies, he has established himself as a reliable two-way guard in the second unit.

Pippen Jr. is known for his capability as a playmaker and stubborn defensive presence. In the two seasons that he has spent with the Grizzlies, the guard has averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range.

As promising as his acquisition could be, the Knicks may not reap the benefits of his arrival until much later. Since undergoing toe surgery in the preseason, the guard hasn’t returned to the court for Memphis. Given that he is expected to miss more time, the Knicks may be hesitant to make this trade.

Pat Connaughton

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Pat Connaughton

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Guerschon Yabusele, Pacome Dadiet

Pat Connaughton may emerge as another reliable trade target given New York’s preferred player profile. Connaughton may be a more expensive addition, with a cap hit of $9.4 million this season. However, owing to his championship experience, he may be the exact type of player the Knicks need.

Having appeared in only 17 games for the Hornets this year, it is evident that the guard hasn’t earned a meaningful role in the rotation. In this regard, this season’s averages of 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range may be inconclusive.

Given that he has a minimal role in the Hornets’ rotation, acquiring Connaughton may not be much of a challenge for the Knicks. With the potential to be an impact player off the bench, New York may benefit greatly from attempting to acquire him.

Jose Alvarado

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Jose Alvarado

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Guerschon Yabusele, 2026 second-round pick (ORL, DET, MIL)

On paper, Jose Alvarado may seem like an undersized guard. But when factoring in his impact as a playmaker and a point-of-attack defender, the Knicks may see the intrigue in trading for him.

Alvarado has asserted himself as a pesky on-court presence. While being a fiery competitor, Alvarado compensates for his lack of star-caliber talent with effort and desire, traits that have been valuable for teams with title aspirations.

For the 2025-26 season, Jose Alvarado is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. While also factoring in that he is shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range, he could be a high-value addition to the Knicks’ bench.

While there is merit in acquiring Alvarado, the Pelicans may be hesitant to trade him because of his importance in the rotation. Still, considering that New Orleans could be headed for a rebuild, pushing for a trade, especially by including draft capital, may prove worthwhile.

Keon Ellis

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Pacome Dadiet, 2028 second-round pick (IND, PHX)

Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis has been mentioned in several trade rumors this season. While he has been primarily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, New York could swoop in and acquire him by presenting a favorable deal to the Kings.

Ellis’ place in Sacramento’s rotation has been uneven this season, resulting in inconsistent production. This has been evident as the guard is averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

On paper, acquiring Ellis when only looking at his stats may not seem enticing. However, when considering his value as an on-ball defender and his perimeter shooting skills, the Knicks might view his acquisition favorably.

The challenge with trading for Keon Ellis lies in convincing the Kings to part with him. Although a package of Pacome Dadiet and a second-round pick may have some appeal from a rebuild standpoint, the Kings might demand more.

What Do The Knicks Really Need?

With Jalen Brunson sidelined, the team may not boast the same offensive firepower. In such a situation, the onus will fall on players like Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby to pick up the slack.

By having Josh Hart act as the reliable defender and distributor in the starting lineup, New York already has the tools to compensate for Brunson’s absence.

Although the demand for another reliable playmaker with defensive skills has been noted, New York may not have to look beyond their roster for such a player. Given that they feature Miles McBride in the rotation, the team could opt to offer the young guard a larger role in the main rotation.

McBride is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 0.7 steals per game this season. With him and Tyler Kolek presenting noteworthy upside, New York may see the merit in having a veteran like Jordan Clarkson support them in the second unit.

Overall, the Knicks’ backcourt appears solid. However, the frontcourt depth could benefit from some upgrades. With Yabusele almost certain to be on the way out, New York would be urged to bring in a durable big man with rebounding or defensive upside instead of a playmaking guard.