Top Nets Players Have Emerged As Lakers’ Targets In Ongoing Trade Discussions

The NBA trade season is in full swing, and teams across the league are bracing for what is expected to be an extremely active deadline next month. With many flaws and mounting pressure to make a move, the Lakers are one team that everyone is keeping an eye on, and the latest intel suggests their focus has shifted to one of two top-tier role players in Brooklyn.

According to league insider Matt Moore, a potential Lakers/Nets trade could be on the horizon just two years following the Dorian Finney-Smith deal. This time, the players discussed would be either Nic Claxton at center or wing scorer Michael Porter Jr. While no trade is imminent, traction is building toward an agreement, with the details being largely dependent on how much the Lakers are willing to give up.

With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves tagged as untouchable, the Lakers only have limited assets to work with. Still, they might be able to create a reasonable package that includes players like Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia, or Dalton Knecht. Either way, at 25-16 (sixth in the West), it’s clear that some changes are needed before this Lakers team can compete with the best in the West.

With Porter Jr., the Lakers can at least get some much-needed help on the wing in the form of a versatile 6’10” forward. This season, he’s enjoying the best stretch of his career, with averages of 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 48.5% shooting and 39.8% shooting from three through 33 games. The Nets are reportedly shopping him this season, while his value is high.

Meanwhile, the price for Nic Claxton may be even higher. At 26 years old, he’s one of the league’s most disruptive centers with averages of 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 58.8% shooting and 16.7% shooting from three this season. His physicality and defensive presence are exactly what the Lakers need right now as a smaller team that frequently gets bullied by bigger, younger opponents.

Ultimately, only the Nets can say how much they value these two veterans, but there is a case to be made that they are better off trading them before this February’s deadline. If Brooklyn clears house now and trades their best players while the value is high, it could expedite a rebuild that would have otherwise taken several more years.

While the Lakers won’t be the only interested party, they have arguably the most to lose in these talks. With Luka Doncic on board and the pressure mounting, it’s moves like these that can save their season. On the flip side, total inaction from the front office could lead to unrest from the fans and players. For Rob Pelinka, the choice is anything but clear, and we can’t expect it to get any easier as the season rolls on.