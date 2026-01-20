Top Nets Players Have Emerged As Lakers’ Targets In Ongoing Trade Discussions

The Lakers are being linked to Michael Porter Jr. as league chatter hints at another possible trade path.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) looks on from the team bench during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBA trade season is in full swing, and teams across the league are bracing for what is expected to be an extremely active deadline next month. With many flaws and mounting pressure to make a move, the Lakers are one team that everyone is keeping an eye on, and the latest intel suggests their focus has shifted to one of two top-tier role players in Brooklyn.

According to league insider Matt Moore, a potential Lakers/Nets trade could be on the horizon just two years following the Dorian Finney-Smith deal. This time, the players discussed would be either Nic Claxton at center or wing scorer Michael Porter Jr. While no trade is imminent, traction is building toward an agreement, with the details being largely dependent on how much the Lakers are willing to give up.

With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves tagged as untouchable, the Lakers only have limited assets to work with. Still, they might be able to create a reasonable package that includes players like Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia, or Dalton Knecht. Either way, at 25-16 (sixth in the West), it’s clear that some changes are needed before this Lakers team can compete with the best in the West.

With Porter Jr., the Lakers can at least get some much-needed help on the wing in the form of a versatile 6’10” forward. This season, he’s enjoying the best stretch of his career, with averages of 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 48.5% shooting and 39.8% shooting from three through 33 games. The Nets are reportedly shopping him this season, while his value is high.

Meanwhile, the price for Nic Claxton may be even higher. At 26 years old, he’s one of the league’s most disruptive centers with averages of 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 58.8% shooting and 16.7% shooting from three this season. His physicality and defensive presence are exactly what the Lakers need right now as a smaller team that frequently gets bullied by bigger, younger opponents.

Ultimately, only the Nets can say how much they value these two veterans, but there is a case to be made that they are better off trading them before this February’s deadline. If Brooklyn clears house now and trades their best players while the value is high, it could expedite a rebuild that would have otherwise taken several more years.

While the Lakers won’t be the only interested party, they have arguably the most to lose in these talks. With Luka Doncic on board and the pressure mounting, it’s moves like these that can save their season. On the flip side, total inaction from the front office could lead to unrest from the fans and players. For Rob Pelinka, the choice is anything but clear, and we can’t expect it to get any easier as the season rolls on.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images New York Knicks Are Unhappy With Mike Brown, Jalen Brunson Calls Player-Only Meeting
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like