Wizards Quietly Emerge As Potential Long-Shot Option In Zion Williamson Trade Talks

The Washington Wizards aren’t too far removed from the trade that brought Trae Young to D.C. He’s the first star-level player they’ve added since the days of Bradley Beal, and possibly the first of several. According to NBA insider Josh Robbins, the Wizards have the assets to meet the requirements for a Zion Williamson trade.

Robbins notes that while the Pelicans prefer to keep their core group (Williamson, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Derik Queen, or Jeremiah Fears), there is an overwhelming sentiment that they are available for the right price. In the case of Zion, the Wizards can use one of the future first-round picks they are owed to strike a deal without sacrificing their own draft capital.

Regarding potential players in the deal, the Pelicans are prioritizing younger guys with their rebuild ongoing. Bilal Coulibaly is one intriguing option, but a package including Khris Middleton that includes several second-round picks could also be suitable if they want an experienced mentor who brings consistent scoring on the perimeter.

For the Wizards, things have changed very quickly. For a team that’s been hopelessly irrelevant for years now, they are suddenly in the mix as a rising contender in the East. It started with the Trae Young trade roughly two weeks ago. They only had to give up CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to pull it off, and now they are in a position to compete for the playoffs in 2026-27.

With Zion Williamson in the mix, their potential would reach even greater heights. In 29 games this season, he’s averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 58.5% shooting from the field. For the past six years, he’s been in and out of the lineup with various injuries, but a fresh start could be what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

Alongside Trae Young and Alex Sarr, Zion could join a new-look Wizards team positioned to rise in the East. This is the scenario they’ve been waiting years for, and they have an opportunity to make it a reality by this deadline if they play their cards right.

Of course, for now, the process is still ongoing. Young has yet to make his debut this season, and the acquisition of Williamson remains a major risk given his history of unavailability. Over the next few weeks, the Wizards must decide how much they think Zion is worth and if he’s the right fit for their team.