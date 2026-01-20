Scoot Henderson Takes Next Step In Recovery As Trail Blazers Stress Long-Term View

The lingering health problem with Scoot Henderson has been one of the league’s biggest mysteries this season. What was initially announced as a 2-week recovery timeline has turned into over three months of missed games as he continues to seek treatment for his torn left hamstring. In an update provided by head coach Tiago Splitter on Tuesday, he revealed the latest on Scoot’s recovery and the shared frustration being felt from everyone within the organization.

“He’s progressing,” said Splitter, via Sean Highkin. “Everybody’s a little frustrated, but it’s a tough injury where people tend to have a second injury. So we’ve got to be careful with him. He’s a big part of our franchise, so we’ve got to protect him. He’s feeling better day by day.”

Scoot has apparently been running full-court sprints at the end of the practice day, marking a notable step in his rehab process. So far, there has been limited information provided on his injury or his expected return date, but he’s still a few steps away from being able to make his debut this season.

For Portland, the plan with Scoot is more about precaution and prevention. While they could opt to rush him back to action, the Trail Blazers don’t want to risk making his situation any worse. With career averages of 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting and 34.0% shooting from three, the Blazers believe he can be their point guard of the future, but he has to stay healthy enough to further develop his game.

Meanwhile, the team continues to show growth and improvement as they await his return. As winners of three straight games (even despite various injuries), the Trail Blazers have become a respectable young group, thanks to players like Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, and Toumani Camara.

Of course, alongside Henderson, the Trail Blazers have dealt with various other injuries that have decimated the roster. Henderson is joined by Damian Lillard (Achilles tendon), Kris Murray (lumbar strain), Matisse Thybulle (knee tendinopathy), and Blake Wesley (foot fracture). That’s on top of guys like Jerami Grant, Jrue Holiday, and Yang Hansen, who have also been in and out of the lineup.

At 22-22, the Trail Blazers are very much a team on the rise in the West, and we haven’t even seen their full team yet. With everyone available, this group can surprise a lot of people in the years to come, but they are not built to win now. That’s why the Trail Blazers will prioritize long-term health over immediate success, even if it costs them wins in the process.