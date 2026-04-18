Thunder vs. Suns First-Round Preview: Full Analysis, Key Factors, And Series Prediction

The Thunder open their first-round series against the Suns on Sunday, April 19, at 3:30 PM ET. The Thunder finished 64-18, earned the No. 1 seed in the West, and enter the playoffs as the defending champions.

The Suns got the No. 8 seed after surviving two grueling Play-In clahses, so this is the classic favorite-versus-survivor setup, at least on paper.

The Suns got here the hard way. They first blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in a 114-110 Play-In loss to the Trail Blazers, then responded with a 111-96 win over the Warriors to save their season. Jalen Green scored 36 in that win, Devin Booker added 20 points and eight assists, and Jordan Goodwin finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and six steals. So the Suns do come in with some rhythm, even if the road is now brutal.

The regular-season series leaned toward the Thunder, who won three of the five meetings. They won 123-119 on Nov. 28, 138-89 on Dec. 10, and 136-109 on Feb. 11. The Suns took the Jan. 4 game 108-105, then won the regular-season finale 135-103, though both teams rested most of their main players in that last one. So the 3-2 split needs context. The real takeaway is that the Thunder handled the serious versions of this matchup more often.

The star power is still real on both sides. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the season with 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. Chet Holmgren added 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. Booker closed at 26.1 points and 6.0 assists, and Green’s late Play-In burst gives the Suns another real scoring threat going into the series.

Thunder Analysis For The Series

The full-season case for the Thunder is overwhelming. They won 64 games, finished with a 118.9 offensive rating, a league-best 107.7 defensive rating, and the NBA’s best net rating at plus-11.1. Those are title-level numbers, not just top-seed numbers. That means the Thunder should be able to make a staple on the series early on, as they’ll be seeing a rival they have well scouted.

The center of everything is still Gilgeous-Alexander. He averaged 30.0 points and 7.3 assists against the Suns this season while shooting 50.9% from the field and 50.0% from three. That is a huge problem for the Suns because their weak spot is not on the arc. It is inside the line. Opponents shot 55.6% on two-pointers against them, which ranked only 19th in the league. That is exactly where Gilgeous-Alexander lives.

That is the first big Xs-and-Os problem for the Suns. If they put Dillon Brooks on Gilgeous-Alexander and stay home everywhere else, they are asking Brooks to survive one of the toughest one-on-one assignments in the league for a full series. If they load up toward the ball, then the Thunder can play out of the second side with Holmgren popping, cutters diving behind help, and weak-side shooters ready to fire. The Suns can make the catches harder. It is much harder to fully shut off the whole chain of actions.

Holmgren is a big reason that pressure gets so uncomfortable. He is not just a rim runner. He can pop out, space the floor, and pull the Suns’ bigs away from the basket. The Suns want to protect the paint, but they also cannot just leave Holmgren alone above the break. If he drags the big defender out and Gilgeous-Alexander gets downhill after that, the Thunder usually get the exact read they want.

The Thunder also have a clear team edge on defense, even if one number in the profile looks shaky. They were only 25th in three-point defense, so there is at least one place the Suns can attack. But the larger picture still matters more. Their overall defensive field-goal percentage was the best in the league, and they do not give away much easy stuff inside. That is a bad combination for a Suns team that already needs both Booker and Green to be efficient at the same time to really stress a defense like this.

There is one mild concern for the Thunder, and it is about possession margin more than talent. They did not force as many turnovers, and their offensive rebounding fell off, too. That is relevant here because the Suns quietly improved a lot in those same possession areas. If the Thunder get casual with the ball or do not finish defensive transitions, they can let an underdog stay alive longer than it should.

Still, the Thunder have the upper hand. Keep Gilgeous-Alexander in the middle of the floor, make the Suns defend multiple actions after the first touch, and trust the defense to turn the Suns into more of a jump-shooting team than a rim-pressure team. If the Thunder control the paint on both ends, the series starts looking like a No. 1 versus No. 8 matchup very quickly.

Suns Analysis For The Series

The Suns’ argument starts with survival and current form. They looked shaky against the Trail Blazers, then answered with a strong win over the Warriors in the second Play-In game. Green’s 36 points changed the whole feel of the team heading into this series, because now the Suns do not enter as a one-star offense. Booker is still the main organizer, but Green gives them a second downhill scorer who can bend a defense if he gets hot.

The broader season profile is fine, but not close to the Thunder’s. The Suns finished 45-37 with a 115.4 offensive rating, a 113.9 defensive rating, and a plus-1.5 net rating. That is solid playoff-team production, just not favorite-level production against this opponent. So the Suns do not really want this to be an expected, normal series. They need specific pressure points to swing their way.

That is where Jordan Goodwin, Brooks, and the rest of the role players come in. The Suns need active hands, long rebounds, and enough extra effort plays to keep the series from becoming too straightforward. Goodwin’s six steals against the Warriors were not random noise in that sense. They were a preview of what the Suns need. The Thunder are still the better offense. But if the Suns can muck up the possession count, then a couple of huge Booker or Green quarters might actually be enough to swing a game.

Booker’s burden is still enormous. The series tilts around the question of slowing Gilgeous-Alexander, but the other side of that is just as important: can Booker keep up as a scorer while also organizing enough offense against the league’s best defense? Booker can absolutely have one of those games. The problem is that the Thunder have more secondary and tertiary scoring behind their star than the Suns do behind Booker. So the Suns need Green to stay hot and they need one of the support pieces to have real value every night.

The other problem is that the regular-season head-to-head was hard to read because of lineup instability. Only Jamaree Bouyea played in all five games, and only three others played in four. That tells you how much the roster moved around in this matchup. The Suns can use that as optimism because the version they have now is different. But it also means they are going into the series with fewer clean answers already proven on film.

So the Suns’ formula is harder, of course. Hit enough threes to punish the Thunder’s one real defensive weakness. Win more possessions than usual through offensive rebounding and pressure. Get Booker and Green rolling at the same time, not one at a time. And make the Thunder execute late into the clock instead of letting them play comfortably downhill. If the series stays easy, the Suns are in trouble. If it gets messy, they at least have a path.

Key Factors

Isaiah Hartenstein is a big one for the Thunder because he helps decide whether this series becomes too physical for the Suns. The Thunder do not need him to post big scoring totals. They need his screening, rebounding, and interior toughness so Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren can play in cleaner space. If Hartenstein helps the Thunder win the possession battle and keeps the Suns from sneaking in extra shots, the favorite’s edge gets even bigger.

Alex Caruso is another major swing piece because this matchup should feature a lot of guard defense and a lot of second-side decision-making. The Thunder can put him on Booker, Green, or any other ballhandler they want to bother. If he blows up actions early, the Suns lose precious time on the clock, and that is where the Thunder defense usually takes over. His value in this series is not about scoring. It is about making the Suns start over.

Dillon Brooks is a real X-factor for the Suns because he probably gets the first shot at Gilgeous-Alexander, and the series can get away from the Suns fast if that matchup goes badly. Brooks has to be physical without getting reckless, and he also has to give the Suns enough offense to stay playable in bigger lineups. If he defends hard, hits open threes, and helps keep the game chippy, the Suns have a better chance to drag the Thunder into longer possessions and tougher shots.

Jordan Goodwin is another one because his Play-In performance showed exactly the kind of game the Suns need from him. Nineteen points, nine rebounds, and six steals is not a normal line, but the steals and activity are the important part. If Goodwin gives the Suns extra possessions, helps on the glass, and makes the Thunder’s guards work, he can be one of the players who keeps a game close enough for Booker or Green to decide it late.

Prediction

I think the Suns steal one because Booker is too good not to have at least one huge shot-making night, and their improved possession game is real. Over the full series, though, the Thunder have too many advantages and too many ways to force the Suns into hard offense.

Winner: Thunder in 5