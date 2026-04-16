LeBron James Calls Playing With Bronny James The Best Moments Of His NBA Career

Lakers star LeBron James responds to Bronny being in the mix for playoff rotation minutes.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) takes the court against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Few athletes in history have accomplished more than NBA legend LeBron James, but what he considers to be his greatest may not be what you think.

In a chat with the media ahead of Game 1 against the Rockets on Saturday, James opened up on the one feat he’s most proud of, and it’s not that 2016 Finals block over former Warriors champion Andre Iguodala. Rather, it’s playing with his firstborn son, Bronny, at the highest levels of competition. In this upcoming series for the Lakers, James Jr. is in a position to get some actual playoff experience, and it’s an opportunity neither the father nor son will take for granted.

“I appreciate every moment we get an opportunity to play together,” said James. “It’s something I’ll never take for granted. Me being on the floor with him, post-season or regular season, training camp, practices, it’s the best thing that’s happened to me in my career. It’s above everything that I’ve accomplished. So, the act that he’s put himself in a position to get his number called for post-season games is pretty remarkable and pretty cool given the circumstances that he’s been through over the last couple of years.”

LeBron has dreamt about sharing the court with Bronny for years, and it was the proudest moment of his career when it finally happened for the first time (2024). Over the past two seasons, while James Jr. has split his time between the NBA and G-League, he’s gotten plenty of playtime with his dad, and they both cherish every second.

As the son of basketball royalty, Bronny did not have the typical path to the NBA. He spent his childhood under the shadow of LeBron, with his every step subject to public scrutiny or ridicule. He answered the call with maturity and grace, but only suffered another setback at USC, in the form of a cardiac arrest that disrupted his entire rookie season.

While Bronny may never quite be the same again, he hasn’t let any of the noise get to his head. In fact, he’s been a steady hand for the Lakers and a surprising voice of reason as they enter a critical stretch. Seeing first-hand what his dad is capable of, he implored the team to follow LeBron’s leadership and trust that he can steer them in the right direction.

As for Bronny’s role in the upcoming battle, only JJ Redick can say for sure, but all signs point toward James Jr. playing meaningful minutes. With averages of 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.9% shooting this season (38.6% from three), you can’t expect too much from the former 55th overall pick, but he has shown that he can provide a boost for the Lakers with his shooting, ball handling, court vision, and defensive effort on the floor.

These next few games will be Bronny’s biggest test yet, and he’s eager to rise to the occasion. Without Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves (who are out for the series due to injuries), the Lakers need all hands on deck right now, and that includes James Jr., who has minimal playoff experience so far. If he can prove himself valuable over these next few weeks and help the Lakers stay competitive against the Rockets, it could set the stage for a bigger role in the 2026-27 campaign.

Until then, Bronny’s focus is on the fight ahead and doing whatever is necessary to maximize his impact. At 6’2″, he’ll be running point off the bench for the Lakers, and it’s a crucial role for a team with such a limited backcourt rotation. Fortunately, he’s learned from the best, and head coach JJ Redick has the confidence that he can make a positive impact.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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