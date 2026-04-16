Bronny James Urges Lakers Players To Trust LeBron In Playoffs: “He’s Won Series, Won Finals”

Against a determined Rockets (52-30) team, without their top two scorers, the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29) are facing overwhelming odds to escape the first round this year.

Still, if nothing else, they have four-time champion LeBron James on their side, and that has to count for something. In a chat with the media before Saturday’s Game 1, James’ son, Bronny (drafted 55th overall by the Lakers in 2024), spoke up about his impact as he urged teammates to trust in the NBA legend and 22-year veteran to lead them to victory.

“He’s won series, won Finals, I think we just need to have our mind open and ears open and listen to whatever he says because he knows the most,” said Bronny, via Dave McMenamin. “He’s only saying that because he wants to win, so he’s gonna help us do that. We just got to listen to him.”

Gaps in the rotation have James Jr. (21) set to play meaningful playoff minutes for the first time in his career. With averages of 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 40.9% shooting and 38.6% shooting from three, Bronny won’t have a huge role, but he knows how to make the most of whatever time he’s given. The secret involves trusting the guy (at 41) who has done it longer than almost anyone else.

Over his storied career, LeBron has made 10 appearances in the NBA Finals, holding a 4-6 record with series wins against the Thunder, Spurs, Warriors, and Heat. Over his entire career, LeBron boasts an all-time NBA record of 184-108 in the playoffs. He has also scored an NBA record 8,289 playoff points, over 2,00 more than second-place.

For Bronny, after watching his dad’s greatness first-hand for decades, he knows what LeBron is capable of and that he can still bring out the best in his teammates. Beyond LeBron’s physical game, his passion and commitment to the sport have set the ultimate example, which JJ Redick spoke about when he compared his longevity to that of iconic musician Eric Clapton, who was touring in his 70s.

“I think a lot of the great players, the best players, what they’re addicted to is being the showman. And being on the stage and giving a performance,” said Redick. “Then you go, and you look at the greatest players in the NBA right now, they’re all pretty much showmen. ”One of the reasons they’re great is because they recognize that to be the showman, I have to do all the things necessary to go on stage and perform at my best.”

“That’s the commitment with LeBron that I’ve talked about so often. He’s addicted to being on the stage and being a showman,” Redick added. I went and saw Eric Clapton play at the Garden a few years ago, and he’s been doing this for 40 years. He doesn’t need the money, but he wants to be on stage, and he wants the drug of performing in front of people. I remember, early in the season, at Philly, when LeBron took over down the stretch, you could see him soaking that moment in.”

On the court, LeBron has found ways to make a positive impact, despite the fact that he’s clearly not as powerful as he used to be. In 60 regular-season games in 2025-26, his age started to show, with averages of 20.9 points (lowest since 2004), 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three. Still, as the King of longevity, with more playoff experience by himself than entire NBA franchises, he’s going to be the Lakers’ most important player in round one.

Besides his game and impact on the court, it’s going to be his leadership that determines how far they get. As the team’s third option scoring just a few months ago, it might be difficult for some players to adjust to LeBron’s newfound authority, but he has a resume that commands respect, which includes four championships, four MVPs, and 22 All-Star selections. He’s also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 43,440 points to his name.

As someone who has seen it all and faced countless obstacles, LeBron’s greatest asset is his wisdom, and the Lakers would be foolish not to take full advantage. Only by following his direction can the Lakers hope to pull off a miracle against the Rockets and extend this season long enough to see their top stars return.