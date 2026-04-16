Bam Adebayo Says LaMelo Ball Never Apologized For Questionable Play That Ended Heat Star’s Season

Bam Adebayo makes his feelings known on LaMelo Ball's actions that sidelined him with a back injury in the second quarter of the Heat's play-in tournament elimination game against the Hornets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of the Heat’s heartbreaking exit from the play-in tournament following a 126-127 loss in Charlotte, all eyes were on LaMelo Ball. The Hornets star not only hit the game-winning layup, but his actions also sent the Heat’s best player, Bam Adebayo, to the sidelines early in the game.

Bam Adebayo refused to address the media right after the game, while Erik Spoelstra urged the league to take action. In his postgame press conference, LaMelo Ball also admitted his mistake and claimed he would personally reach out to Adebayo and apologize. But apparently, that never happened.

When Adebayo finally spoke to the media today after the league announced a $60K fine on LaMelo Ball last night following an official investigation, he addressed the incident that led to his injury and the aftermath of Ball’s actions.

“It didn’t happen. By that time, I was in the shower trying to figure out what I was going to do next. Just obviously, everything happened all at once. And you know I wanted to be out there. So at some point I’ll see him again. We’ll have that conversation, and we’ll move on,” said Adebayo on whether he spoke to Ball after the incident.

Contrary to claims on the internet, it was later clarified that Ball didn’t lie about it, but rather it was his bad timing of trying to talk to Adebayo at a time when he was in the shower. The reporters also asked him about his health and what he felt about the officiating for the incident.

“Obviously, I’m still walking, so I’m okay. But I think the officials handled it, I guess, by the rule book. Um, I feel like it’ll be a change at some point because it doesn’t make sense that three or four plays can go by and you can review a three-point shot, but you can’t review a hostile act.”

“And I think he’s, you know, I think LaMelo is just going to, you know, see it as another game. Uh, he makes what, $30 million a year? You know, the $60K he’s not even gonna see,” the Heat star further added.

“But it’s one of those things that everybody’s going to have their opinion on. Nobody’s really going to know the truth, but LaMelo, whether it was dirty or not. Obviously, everybody’s going to try to defend him or defend me. So it’s really him. And we move on at this point,” Adebayo said. 

A resurfaced video showed that this was not the first time Ball tried to grab Adebayo’s ankle during a play. A reporter also asked Adebayo if he thought there was any connection between the two incidents.

“I’ve always had great conversations with him. It’s never been anything like bad blood between us. So, I mean, obviously, I was drafted in the same draft class as his brother. So it’s always been good conversations.”

“As far as those incidents, I mean, as I said, I can’t tell you what goes through his mind. My thing is, like I said, with the referees in the NBA, I feel like you should be able to review a hostile act no matter how long the possession has gone by.”

Erik Spoelstra had clarified that he did not have anything personal against Ball and did not specifically want him to be punished later, but rather he wants the officiating behind hostile acts to be looked into.

“I didn’t think that he needed to be penalized more moving forward. I don’t think that would make sense. I don’t think he’s a dirty player. I just think, in that moment, all things can be true. It was a dirty play and a dangerous play. It should have been caught at that moment. But it wasn’t, and then, you know, you move on,” Spoelstra said.

Similarly, Adebayo feels that while the fine does not have much of an effect personally on Ball, the league needs to review its standards and rules of officiating when it comes to potential hostile acts.

Do you think Spoelstra and Adebayo are right? Does the league need to review its officiating rules and give more leeway to officials to stop the game to rule on potential hostile acts?

There is already a debate about delays in the game due to reviews taken by officials. Wouldn’t this cause more delays in the game in the future as well? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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