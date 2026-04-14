Erik Spoelstra Calls Out LaMelo Ball’s Dangerous “Shenanigans” That Injured Bam Adebayo

Erik Spoelstra criticizes LaMelo Ball for his dangerous actions that injured Bam Adebayo during the play-in tournament elimination game between the Heat and the Hornets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Erik Spoelstra Calls Out LaMelo Ball's Dangerous "Shenanigans" On Bam Adebayo; Urges NBA To Penalize Hornets Star
Credits: Imagn Images

The Heat have been eliminated from the NBA play-in tournament after a nail-biting 126-127 loss to the Hornets. They lost their best player, Bam Adebayo, early in the second quarter due to an ethically questionable play from LaMelo Ball to grab his ankle, causing him to trip on the baseline and injure his back.

 

Adebayo was sidelined for the rest of the game as the Heat battled and forced overtime without their best player available on the court. The three-time All-Star ended his night with just six points, three rebounds, and one assist while shooting 3-3 from the field (100 FG%).

Following the game, Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media and addressed the impact of losing their best player so early in the game.

“I didn’t see it. But I don’t think it’s cute, I don’t think it’s funny, I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play,” said Spoelstra.

“Obviously, our best player is out, but I’m not making an excuse. The Hornets played great, and they made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win, but that’s a shame; he should be penalized for that.”

“I don’t think that belongs in the game, just tripping guys, shenanigans. Curtis was there; it’s his responsibility to see it. If it’s not his responsibility, then Zack’s got to see it. Somebody’s got to see that, and he should have been thrown out of the game for that,” Spoelstra further added while urging the league to penalize LaMelo Ball.

“I don’t know him… There’s just no place for that in the game. Obviously, it took Bam out of the game, but it did not deter us.”

“If there’s anything about our locker room, the guys just got into the competition, and as I said, we had our opportunities to win this game. It felt like we were going to win the game going down the stretch in regulation; one stop in the last three possessions would’ve sealed it,” concluded Spoelstra.

Lamelo Ball finished the game with 30 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds while shooting 12-31 from the field (38.7 FG%) and 2-16 from beyond the arc (12.5 3P%). Had he been ejected at the beginning of the second quarter, he would’ve only had nine points and one assist on the box score.

He would’ve also not had the chance to make the game-winning layup for the Hornets. Therefore, it is reasonable to say the Hornets may not have won without Ball on the court tonight, despite an inefficient night from beyond the arc.

The result may have been completely different if the officials, Curtis Blair or Zack Zarba, had ejected Ball. But after the game, Zarba reportedly told the Amazon Prime broadcast team that he could not have ejected Ball since the play was not reviewed and there was a change of possession.

Therefore, the only grievance redressal now is the league office as to what potential punishment LaMelo Ball can still face. But as for the Heat, their season has come to an unfortunate end tonight.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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