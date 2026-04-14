For the fourth consecutive season, the Miami Heat are headed to the play-in, and they are underdogs to reach the first round.

Ever since trading six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler back in 2025, the Heat have been stuck in NBA purgatory, neither good enough to compete nor bad enough to tank for a top lottery pick. This season, after finishing 10th in the East (43-39), the Heat are on the fast track to nowhere, but Pat Riley reportedly has plans to set things right this summer by pursuing a major superstar.

“The Heat, Pat Riley, it’s clear around the NBA when I talk to rival executives: Pat Riley wants his whale, his shark, his tiger,” reported Shams Charania on NBA Today. “He went out last summer and made offers for Kevin Durant. They didn’t land Kevin Durant; they’ll end up in Houston. At the deadline, they made offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo. They offered Tyler Herro, Kal’el Ware, and a bunch of draft capital. The Bucks didn’t move Giannis, but they’ll [the Heat] be back in the Giannis hunt, and then whatever star they can find that becomes available to see, can we get that number one guy? Bam is the cornerstone, but just the understanding of finding that number on eoption, that offensive juggernaught that they depend on nightly to be that dude.”

From Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade to LeBron James and Chris Bosh, the Heat have hosted countless NBA stars over the years, but things have died down in recent times. In fact, the Heat haven’t made a Finals run since 2023, when they lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games. It’s been nothing but disappointment for them ever since, but all it takes is one star to flip the situation on its head.

Between Bam Adebayo ($122 million over three years), Tyler Herro ($64 million over two seasons), and Andrew Wiggins ($30 million player option for 2026-27), the Heat have limited cap flexibility, meaning that any major change will have to come via trade. It also means they’ll have to give up some players in return (likely Tyler Herro, among others) to make the kind of leap they desire. Still, it could be worth it to land a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant, who can raise the team’s ceiling tenfold.

Kevin Durant

Proposed Trade Package

Houston Rockets Receive: Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2029 first-round pick

Miami Heat Receive: Kevin Durant

In Houston, Kevin Durant is making a positive impact as he looks to lead the Rockets (52-30) to a deep playoff run. With averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting from the field and 41.3% shooting from three, he’s having another stellar campaign at 37, but questions linger about his future. Specifically, with signs of bad chemistry on the Rockets, there are doubts that he’ll stick around for much longer. That’s why, with another two years and $89 million left on his contract (including a $46 million player option in 2027-28), Durant is a prime candidate to be traded again this summer.

The Heat made an offer for Durant last summer, before he was ultimately traded to the Rockets, but they could easily get involved if he’s made available again. After 17 years in the NBA, time is not on Durant’s side, but his skillset, legendary status, and championship experience are highly valued by a Heat team that craves leadership. As Bam’s former teammates on Team USA, the two developed a close-knit relationship that would surely boost their productivity on the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Proposed Trade Package

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

Miami Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

The most obvious target is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat already made a run at him this past season, after Giannis named them as one of a few teams he’s interested in joining. For the Greek Freak, they provide everything he wants in a home franchise: stability, consistency, and a culture of winning that commands respect. For the Heat, he’s exactly the kind of star they’ve been looking for as a two-time MVP, 2021 NBA champion, and 10x All-Star with season averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

Alongside Bam Adebayo, Giannis could thrive on the Heat and help usher in a new era of greatness. Even if Miami is forced to give up Tyler Herro or Kel’el Ware in the deal, they could still stay competitive with key role players like Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell, and Pelle Larson. In the end, it’s a dream scenario for the Heat and arguably their best outcome as things currently stand. Unfortunately, actually getting Giannis will be much easier said than done, as he’s expected to have multiple suitors this summer.