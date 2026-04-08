Bucks Almost Traded Giannis Antetokounmpo To Heat For A Massive Package A Day Before The Deadline

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the headlines in the days and weeks leading up to the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline earlier this year. Speculation was rampant about Antetokounmpo potentially being traded, but the Bucks eventually decided to hold on to him. It appears, though, that they did consider moving him to the Miami Heat just before the deadline.

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed the Bucks thought about going ahead with the massive offer the Heat had put on the table for Antetokounmpo.

“Team sources said the Bucks seriously considered the Heat’s offer, which centered on Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, other players and multiple draft picks and pick swaps. Milwaukee contemplated moving forward with Miami on Feb. 4. Ownership, however, believed the best move would be to hold on to Antetokounmpo and receive better offers in the summer. The Bucks informed the Heat on the morning of Feb. 5 that they would not accept a deal.”

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson had reported at the time that the Heat’s offer for Antetokounmpo was Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Terry Rozier, a 2026 first-round pick swap, a 2029 first-round pick swap, a 2030 first-round pick, a 2031 first-round pick swap, and a 2032 first-round pick.

The Bucks were said to be looking for a young blue-chip talent and draft capital for Antetokounmpo, and the Heat’s offer had both. To go with all those picks and swaps, they would get the 21-year-old Ware, who is now averaging 11.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Wisconsin native Herro would also be heading to Milwaukee. The guard had notably become an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2025. Herro then struggled with injuries this season, but is still averaging 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.

As for Rozier, who was arrested in October 2025 and has been placed on indefinite unpaid leave, he was just a salary filler here. He wouldn’t have been on the Bucks’ books for too long, as his contract expires after this season.

This was an intriguing package, and you can understand why the Bucks thought about accepting it. Ownership ultimately felt a better offer would come along in the summer for Antetokounmpo, and they weren’t alone in thinking that. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, for example, had no realistic pathway to acquire the two-time MVP at the deadline.

The Lakers only had one tradeable first-round pick then, but would have three in the offseason. More teams like them entering the mix could lead to a massive bidding war that would see the Bucks get a great haul for Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in 2025-26.

What the Bucks probably didn’t envision was how badly their relationship with Antetokounmpo would deteriorate in the latter stages of this season. The 10-time All-Star has ripped them for not allowing him to play when he is healthy. Antetokounmpo even welcomed an investigation into the team, and there is no longer a facade of all being well between the two parties.

“This is as toxic of a team situation as any in the league,” one source close to the team said. “They waited until the very end on Giannis, and now everyone knows.”

Will this lead to the Bucks getting a worse return for Antetokounmpo than they’d have hoped? Well, there will still be a lot of teams interested in the 31-year-old. Unless Antetokounmpo’s list of destinations is very short, the Bucks should be getting a sizable haul.