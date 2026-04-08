Adou Thiero Reacts To Receiving Eight Stitches After Chet Holmgren Elbowed Him In The Face

Adou Thiero made his return to the Lakers' rotation on Tuesday night was marked by misfortune as the young forward needed stitches after being elbowed in the face by Chet Holmgren.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 15: Adou Thiero #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 15, 2025 at Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images).
Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images).

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Adou Thiero has been a seldom-used piece in the Purple and Gold’s rotation this season. Although he returned to the rotation on Tuesday night after a week-long assignment to the South Bay Lakers, Thiero almost immediately met with misfortune.

During the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which resulted in a 123-87 loss for the Lakers, Adou Thiero was forced to get eight stitches on his forehead after being elbowed by Thunder center Chet Holmgren. While reacting to being called for the defensive foul before his injury during the postgame interview, Thiero shared:

“I didn’t even have enough time to react. I got hit in my head, looked at my hand, and it was bleeding, and I was like, ‘Oh!’ So it was like, yeah, we might have to go to the back.”

“I heard at the timeout that we were going to challenge it, so I was asking everybody in the back. Nobody could give me an answer until we got back out there,” Thiero added.

The play occurred around the four-minute mark in the second quarter. While Holmgren was driving down the middle, in an effort to split the double team, the Thunder center raised his arms, knocking Adou Thiero with his elbow in the process.

The play was initially deemed a defensive foul, but a successful coach’s challenge ensured the call was overturned. While Thiero missed some of the action due to the injury, he returned shortly after being patched up by the medical staff.

 

Adou Thiero Deserves More Time With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers fielded a severely shorthanded rotation against the Thunder on Tuesday night. With their big three sidelined, the Purple and Gold were forced to go deep into their lineup to put players on the floor.

Although the final result wasn’t promising, Adou Thiero made a solid case for himself to earn more minutes in the Lakers’ rotation.

The rookie showcased tremendous effort on both ends of the floor, adding 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 21 minutes of playing time. After the game, JJ Redick also gave Thiero his flowers, stating:

“I thought Adou [Thiero], right at his minute restriction, he made some mistakes, but he played hard. He had a lot of effort.”

Due to pre-existing injuries, Adou Thiero has spent a large segment of the season in recovery. Aside from limiting his availability, it also affected his growth.

In 22 appearances for the Lakers this season, Thiero is averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. While this isn’t eye-catching, his time in the G League has proven quite fruitful, as the forward posted 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game in 10 appearances.

Having displayed promise as a two-way player, the Lakers may benefit from focusing on Adou Thiero’s development. With only three games left in the season, and with key players like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James sidelined, giving the 21-year-old some burn may prove worthwhile.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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