LaMelo Ball Under Fire Following Bam Adebayo’s Leg Injury

In a fight to save their season, the Miami Heat (43-39) were holding nothing back in their 9-10 play-in matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (44-38) tonight.

With both teams looking to secure a spot in the first round, intensity was high from the very start, but one moment in particular caught the attention of fans. It happened in the first half, on a play involving LaMelo Ball and Bam Adebayo. After attempting (and missing) a layup, Ball could be seen swiping Bam’s leg on the way down, knocking him to the floor, which led to his exit from the game.

Bam Adebayo just got injured after LaMelo Ball tripped him 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U6sCNq9yB9 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 15, 2026

Not expecting Ball’s swipe, Bam couldn’t control his fall, and it caused an awkward landing on his tailbone that he felt right away. He was only 11 minutes into the game, but had no choice but to leave his teammates behind as he walked off the floor (on his own strength). He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

From the video, it’s hard to tell what Ball was thinking here, especially since the ball was already dead. On the surface, it looks like a blatant act of sabotage, likely the result of growing frustration for Ball. In the first half, the young guard finished with 19 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal, and zero blocks per game on 46.6% shooting from the field.

Bam, who got the start at power forward tonight, was eventually diagnosed with a lower back injury, but it was entirely preventable. Understandably, he was furious after the play and proceeded to unleash on LaMelo the whole way back. By all accounts, it’s a bad look for LaMelo, who already has a shady reputation. Nevertheless, it somehow went unnoticed by the officials, who allowed Ball to stay in the game without so much as a warning.

As for 28-year-old Bam’s recovery, we won’t know the full timeline until he goes for further testing, but this couldn’t have come at a worse time. With half the game left to play against Charlotte, the Heat were suddenly down their best player and top scorer (who dropped 83 points earlier this season) in a win-or-go-home scenario. Fortunately, they could still rely on Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware, and Tyler Herro to pick up the slack and keep the game competitive, which is exactly what they did.

This season, with averages of 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 44.2% shooting and 31.8% shooting from three, Bam Adebayo made a strong All-Star case, and his leadership gave Miami a chance to pull off a miracle down the stretch. Once again, however, setbacks have beset the franchise, and it will take a major variable to tip the odds back in their favor.

Fortunately, Pat Riley is already planning to pursue a top-tier superstar next year, meaning that Bam (if he’s healthy) could have his best shot yet of making that elusive title run. Until then, the Heat are doing everything they can to stay alive and extend their season for however long they can. Bam or no Bam, they will not just roll over and concede a win to the enemy.