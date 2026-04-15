LaMelo Ball Could Miss Hornets’ Elimination Game As NBA Investigates Potential Foul Play To Injure Bam Adebayo

Just hours after the Miami Heat’s season ended in a nail-biting 126-127 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA has initiated an investigation into LaMelo Ball after he grabbed Bam Adebayo’s ankle, which led to his back injury and sidelined him from the game early in the second quarter.

NBA insider Chris Haynes initially reported an investigation into LaMelo Ball, which could result in a potential suspension for Ball and keep him out of the upcoming elimination game against the loser of tonight’s matchup between the Magic and the 76ers.

“Sources: NBA to review Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball for taking out the ankle of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo in the second Q, resulting in a hard spill and a back injury that cost him the rest of the crucial do-or-die play-in contest. Ruling expected before Hornets’ final play-in bout on Friday,” wrote Haynes on X.

In a subsequent update, ESPN’s NBA insider, Shams Charania, reported that the NBA has already contacted the front offices of the respective teams and is now going to interview Ball about the incident. But there is serious doubt over whether this would amount to a suspension.

“I’m told the NBA is investigating, looking into, and reviewing this situation of LaMelo Ball’s trip up on Bam Adebayo. My understanding is that the league has already contacted the Heat and the Hornets over this matter.”

“Over the next several hours, they’re going to eventually interview LaMelo Ball himself and other related parties. People involved in the investigation are telling me that there is certainly a chance that this could upgrade to a flagrant 1 or flagrant 2 with a foul, but there is doubt about whether this rises to a suspension,” said Charania in his recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

This triggered a major debate across the NBA world as renowned voices began discussing whether LaMelo Ball should have been ejected or not. After the game ended, the Heat’s head coach, Erik Spoelstra, urged the league to penalize Ball and the Hornets for such an act by their star player.

Just moments later, LaMelo Ball issued an apology and claimed that he had hit his head and inadvertently tripped Adebayo without the intention to do so maliciously.

The official for the game, Zach Zarba, confirmed after the game that the officials could not review that play as there was no whistle called and the rules do not allow them to stop play and review a play that hasn’t initially been whistled.

It is not like the league office can go back and undo the result of the game. However, they could suspend him to deter such conduct in the future. Footage resurfaced on the internet that showed this was not the first time Ball tried to injure Adebayo. What Ball did seems to be extremely reckless and dangerous.

Hornets on hate watch for

life, did not know LaMelo was this dirty pic.twitter.com/d8TLEADPA4 — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖘𝖊 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕱𝖑𝖆𝖌𝖌✍︎ (@Raise_The_Flagg) April 15, 2026

Hence, if the league wants to set an example of permissible conduct on the court, it could suspend him. But it seems unlikely at this point, as they cannot find conclusive proof that speaks to Ball’s intent on the play.