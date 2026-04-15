Ranking The Longest Active NBA Playoff Streaks: The Celtics Are Dominating

In the NBA, making the playoffs once is hard. Staying there year after year is what separates stable franchises from everyone else. That is why active playoff streaks still matter. They show which teams keep surviving injuries, roster changes, and the normal ups and downs of the league.

The Spurs still hold the NBA record with 22 straight playoff appearances, so that is still the standard for long-term consistency. But among active streaks, the Celtics now sit alone at the top with 12 straight postseason trips. That gives this ranking real weight, because it is not just about who got in this year. It is about which teams have built something that lasts.

7. Knicks – 4 Straight Playoff Appearances

The Knicks’ active streak started in 2023, and that first year still feels important because it changed the tone of the franchise. They beat the Cavaliers in five games in the first round, then pushed into the second round before losing to the Heat. That was the season when the Knicks stopped looking like a fun regular-season story and started looking like a team with a real base. The next year, they stayed in the playoffs again, beat the 76ers in six games, and went right back to the second round, where they lost a seven-game series to the Pacers.

Then in 2025, they finally broke through that ceiling, beat the Celtics in six games in the East semifinals, and reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 before losing to the Pacers in six. That is a strong three-year build. It is not just that the Knicks kept qualifying. They kept getting deeper into May.

This season kept that run alive and gave it a different look. The Knicks finished 53-29, locked up the No. 3 seed in the East, and will open the playoffs against the Hawks. Jalen Brunson again gave them a star-level engine with 26.0 points and 6.8 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns gave them 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds in his second season with the team.

The roster has changed, the coaching staff has changed, and the expectations are much bigger now. Last year’s run to the conference finals ended with Tom Thibodeau getting fired anyway, which tells you exactly where the bar is now. Just making the playoffs is not enough for this group anymore.

That is why this streak feels both impressive and a little fragile. On one hand, four straight playoff trips is real consistency, especially for a team that spent so much of the previous two decades drifting in and out of relevance. On the other hand, the Knicks are now judged like a contender, not like a comeback story. The streak began with grit and overachievement. It has now reached the point where people want a Finals run. That is a good problem to have, but it is still pressure. It shows the Knicks have built something stable. The next question is whether stable is enough, or whether this group finally has to turn continuity into a real breakthrough.

6. Lakers – 4 Straight Playoff Appearances

The Lakers’ streak also began in 2023, but it started with a much louder run than the Knicks’ did. That season, the Lakers came through the Play-In, beat the Grizzlies in the first round, knocked out the defending champion Warriors in six, and reached the Western Conference finals before getting swept by the Nuggets. It felt like the start of another real window around LeBron James. But the next two years were much less convincing.

In 2024, the Lakers ran into the Nuggets again and lost in five games in the first round. In 2025, they finished 50-32, got the No. 3 seed, and still lost in five games to the Timberwolves. So yes, this is a four-year playoff streak, but unlike some others on this list, it has not been a straight climb. It has been one deep run followed by two early exits.

This year, though, the Lakers look dangerous again. They finished 53-29, grabbed the No. 4 seed in the West, and are set to face the Rockets in the first round. The biggest reason is Luka Doncic, who averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 64 games and gave the team a true first-option scorer again. LeBron, even at 41, still put up 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 60 games. That is still elite support creation for a player at that age. The problem is that the streak enters the postseason under pressure.

Luka and Austin Reaves are both out indefinitely ahead of the series, which changes the feel of the matchup right away. So the Lakers have the streak, the stars, and the seed, but they also have the kind of injury cloud that can erase momentum fast.

That is why this streak is hard to read. On paper, four straight playoff appearances sound like strong continuity. In reality, the Lakers have already gone through major roster and identity changes. The 2023 team was built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 2026 team is clearly Luka’s now, even if James still makes an impact.

So the streak is real, but it has not been easy. It has survived because the Lakers always find another star-level answer and because the floor of the franchise stays high when healthy. That is still a credit. But more than the Knicks, the Lakers feel like a team whose streak needs another deep run to mean something bigger. Otherwise, it starts to look more like survival than dominance.

5. Cavaliers – 4 Straight Playoff Appearances

The Cavaliers’ active playoff streak started in 2023, and that first trip probably was more important than it looks on paper. They won 51 games that season and got back to the playoffs with real expectations around Donovan Mitchell and the young core, but the run ended fast with a five-game first-round loss to the Knicks.

The next year was even more impressive. The Cavaliers beat the Magic in seven games to win their first playoff series without LeBron James since 1993, then pushed the Celtics in the second round before losing in five. In 2025, they took another step in the first round by sweeping the Heat, but the postseason still ended with a second-round loss to the Pacers in five. So this streak has not been about one lucky appearance or one random Play-In run. It has been four straight years of the Cavaliers staying in the bracket, with at least some real postseason substance in the middle.

This season kept that run alive, even if it never felt completely stable. The Cavaliers finished 52-30, earned the No. 4 seed in the East, and set up a first-round series against the Raptors. Donovan Mitchell again led the way with 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, but James Harden was the other big piece, giving the Cavaliers 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds after arriving as the major backcourt change. Evan Mobley added 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Jarrett Allen gave them 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds in 56 games.

That is what makes this streak interesting. It is solid, but it still feels unfinished. The Cavaliers have now built a real postseason habit, which is already a big change from the years before Mitchell arrived. But unlike some other teams on this list, they have not turned the streak into a conference finals run or anything close to a Finals push. They have had one first-round exit, two second-round exits, and now another chance to prove they are more than just a good regular-season team. So four straight playoff appearances is a real achievement. The next question is whether the Cavaliers can finally turn that consistency into something bigger than staying relevant.

4. Timberwolves – 5 Straight Playoff Appearances

The Timberwolves’ streak started in 2022, and that marked the start of a totally different phase for the franchise. Before that, the Timberwolves had made the playoffs only once since 2004. Then came the turnaround. They got back into the bracket in 2022, lost to the Grizzlies in six games, returned in 2023 and pushed through the Play-In before losing to the Nuggets in the first round, then fully broke through in 2024 by sweeping the Suns and beating the defending champion Nuggets in seven before falling in the Western Conference finals. Last season, they were right back in that round again after beating the Lakers and Warriors. So this is not a fake streak built on weak first-round exits. The Timberwolves have made real noise in May during this run, and that is what separates them from some of the shorter streaks lower on the list.

This season kept the streak alive even through a year that felt uneven at times. The Timberwolves finished 48-34 and locked in the No. 6 seed in the West. They now open against the Nuggets, which is about as difficult a first-round draw as they could have gotten. Anthony Edwards again led the way when available, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 61 games, while Julius Randle gave them 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 72 games. Rudy Gobert remained a major defensive piece with 14.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 63 games. The interesting part is that this year did not feel as dominant as some people expected, yet the Timberwolves still avoided the Play-In and extended the run comfortably. That says something about their floor now. They are no longer a surprise team. They are part of the playoff field almost by habit.

That is why this streak stands out. It is not just about five straight appearances. It is about how fast the Timberwolves changed their identity. They went from a franchise that was usually watching in April to one that now expects to matter every spring. And unlike some teams on this list, the Timberwolves have already shown a real postseason ceiling during the streak. A trip to the conference finals is one thing. Doing it twice in a row gives the run more weight. The next step, obviously, is getting to the Finals. But even before that happens, this streak already says a lot. The Timberwolves are not trying to become stable anymore. They already are.

3. Heat – 6 Straight Playoff Appearances

The Heat’s run began in 2021, and almost every year inside it has had a different tone. In 2021, they got swept by the Bucks in the first round. In 2022, they won the East’s No. 1 seed and reached the Eastern Conference finals. In 2023, they went even further, becoming the first Play-In team to reach the NBA Finals before losing to the Nuggets. In 2024, they got back to the playoffs and lost to the Celtics in the first round, and in 2025, they were swept by the Cavaliers.

So even if the endings have varied a lot, the common thread has been simple: the Heat kept finding a way to stay in the postseason picture. That is why this streak held up. It has not been one clean contender arc. It has been a lot of different versions of the same franchise still hanging around every spring.

This season was probably the ugliest of the bunch. The Heat finished 43-39, landed in the Play-In again, and then lost 127-126 in overtime to the Hornets on Tuesday night. Before that, though, the Heat had still managed to stay above water through a messy year that included the Terry Rozier gambling case, another Play-In chase, and a roster that never really looked like a serious contender. Tyler Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 33 games. Bam Adebayo gave them 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 15.4 points in 68 games after arriving as part of the Jimmy Butler deal. It was not a great team, but it was still competitive enough to keep the streak conversation alive until the end.

That said, this season also showed the limit of that formula. There is a difference between being tough and actually being good enough. For a long time, the Heat found ways to blur that line. This year, the margin finally looked thinner. Even so, a six-year playoff run in the modern East is real staying power, and that is why they sit this high on the list.

2. Nuggets – 8 Straight Playoff Appearances

The Nuggets’ active streak started in 2019, and that is what gives it real weight. This is not some quick three-year burst from a team that got hot at the right time. It has lasted through multiple versions of the roster, multiple playoff disappointments, and one championship breakthrough. Early in the run, the Nuggets made the second round in 2019, then reached the Western Conference finals in the 2020 bubble after coming back from 3-1 twice. They stayed in the playoff field in 2021 and 2022, even when injuries hit hard, then broke through in 2023 by winning the first title in franchise history.

Since then, they have not disappeared either. In 2024, they beat the Lakers in the first round before losing to the Timberwolves in seven, and in 2025, they beat the Clippers in seven before another seven-game second-round loss, this time against the Thunder. That is why this streak means more than just eight straight trips. The Nuggets have spent most of it acting like a real contender, not just a team happy to be invited.

This season added another strong chapter. The Nuggets finished 54-28, locked up the No. 3 seed in the West, and entered the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak. Nikola Jokic again made the whole thing work. He became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both rebounds and assists per game in the same season, finishing at 12.9 boards and 10.7 assists. That says a lot about why the streak has lasted this long. The Nuggets have had roster changes around him, but the foundation has stayed elite because Jokic keeps giving them a top-end offensive engine every year. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are still central pieces, as the streak has never been only about one great regular season. It has held up because the core has kept giving the team a playoff identity that travels.

That is why they sit at No. 2. Eight straight playoff appearances is impressive on its own. Eight straight with a championship, multiple deep runs, and a player like Jokic still in the middle of his prime is a different level of staying power. Even now, this does not feel like a streak that is fading into habit. It still feels dangerous.

1. Celtics – 12 Straight Playoff Appearances

The Celtics are in their own tier here. By clinching a 12th straight playoff berth this season, they pushed their active streak all the way back to 2015-16, and no other current team is even close. That alone would make them the easy No. 1, but the bigger point is that this has not been an empty streak. It has survived major roster changes, coaching changes, and different versions of the franchise’s identity.

Early in the run, the Celtics were built around deep, well-coached teams that kept reaching the conference finals. Later, the era became about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown growing into stars. Then it turned into something even bigger. In 2022, the Celtics reached the NBA Finals. In 2024, they won the championship. Last year, they were back in the second round before losing to the Knicks in six. So this is not just the longest active streak in the league. It is also one of the most meaningful. The Celtics have not only stayed in the bracket. They have spent most of the streak mattering once they got there.

This season was another example of how durable the operation has become. The Celtics finished 56-26 and secured the No. 2 seed in the East, even though the year was not nearly as smooth as some of the earlier ones in the streak. Jaylen Brown averaged a career-best 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, helping steady the team while Jayson Tatum worked his way back after the Achilles tear he suffered in the 2025 playoffs. The Celtics clinched this playoff berth very early on March 29, their 12th straight, and also made it five consecutive 50-win seasons. That combination says a lot. Some teams stay in the playoff field by scraping through the Play-In or hanging around the edge of the standings. The Celtics have mostly lived near the top.