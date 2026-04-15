JJ Redick Plans Expanded Role For Bronny James In First-Round Series vs. Rockets

Up to now, Lakers (53-29) guard Bronny James has been splitting his time between the NBA and G-League, but that ends now. With the playoffs looming and his team down some key players, young Bronny is going to take on a different role, and it could determine the course of his basketball future.

In a chat with the media on Wednesday, head coach JJ Redick provided some details on the updated plan for James Jr., against Kevin Durant and the Rockets (52-30) in round one, stressing that he would be part of the events to come. He reaffirmed his faith in Bronny and highlighted some key areas of improvement in his game.

“We’re gonna have to have all hands on deck for the series,” said Redick, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “That’s just reality when you’re shorthanded. He’ll have to be ready, Nick [Smith Jr.] will have to be ready. I think Bronny’s improved a lot, and I think we trust him. The shooting piece, I’m a believer in because of how well he’s shot it the last two years in the G-League. He’s improved a ton defensively, in terms of his body positioning both on and off the ball. We want him to continue to evolve as a disruptor and defender as well.”

Through 42 games for the Lakers this season, Bronny has shown positive signs. Despite a modest stat line of 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game this season, he’s steadily earned JJ Redick’s trust thanks to hard work and standout performances in the G League. Now, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves down since early April, he’s got an opportunity to take an even bigger role and finally prove once and for all that he belongs in the NBA.

Fortunately, James Jr. is coming off one of his strongest games of the season in a 131-107 victory over the Jazz. In 18 minutes off the bench, he dropped 11 points, one rebound, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 57.1% shooting and 75.0% shooting from three. It was the latest in what has been a string of appearances for Bronny, dating back to March, where he scored double digits in back-to-back games.

James, who was drafted 55th overall in 2024, did not have the typical path to the NBA. As the son of basketball royalty, he was surrounded by the spotlight from day one and grew up under the constant shadow of his father’s achievements. Even after a cardiac arrest jeopardized his USC stint, Bronny came back to continue where he left off, following his family’s legacy of perseverance and dedication to the craft.

Currently, with roughly two years and $5 million left on his deal, James still has time to establish himself in the NBA, but there won’t be a better time than now to prove his worth. Sans Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers need all the help they can get, including Bronny’s skills as a shooter, ball handler, and playmaker. Best of all is the growth he has shown on defense, which has made him a defensive pest against opponents.

For most, if not all, of this Rockets series, LeBron James will be leading the way for Los Angeles, while his son will provide some crucial support in the backcourt. If they play their cards right, and other players step up to make up for the injuries, they may yet have a chance to pull off the impossible. Regardless, Bronny James will be ready, just like he always is on every game day.