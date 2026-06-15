NBA Trade Idea Links Lakers, Nuggets, Magic In 3-Team Blockbuster Featuring 9 Players And 2 Picks

The Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers all entered the 2026 offseason facing major questions, but one blockbuster trade proposal could completely reshape the future of all three franchises.

On the latest episode of Pickaxe and Roll, Ryan Blackburn and Swipa LIVE discussed a massive three-team trade that would involve nine players and two draft picks. It is the type of move that would instantly become one of the biggest trades of the offseason if it ever materialized.

The proposal looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Christian Braun, Noah Penda, 2026 Orlando Magic No. 46 pick, 2026 Denver Nuggets No. 49 pick

Denver Nuggets receive: Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht

Orlando Magic receive: Jamal Murray, DaRon Holmes II

The Lakers finished fourth in the West at 53-29 before getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. With uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ future and Austin Reaves’ contract situation, Los Angeles is looking for younger long-term pieces around Luka Doncic.

The Nuggets finished third in the Western Conference with a 54-28 record but suffered a disappointing first-round playoff exit against an injury-depleted Minnesota Timberwolves team. Despite Nikola Jokic continuing to perform at an MVP level, Denver reportedly has every player available in trade discussions except Jokic himself.

The Magic finished eighth in the Eastern Conference at 45-37 and lost a seven-game playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. Despite having one of the league’s most talented young rosters, Orlando still lacks an elite lead guard capable of elevating the offense.

This Would Be A No-Brainer Deal For The Lakers

This might be the easiest decision of the three teams. The Lakers turn three bench pieces into a starting-caliber wing.

Christian Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field. He is entering a five-year, $125 million extension that pays him $21.5 million next season and rises to $28.4 million by 2030-31. Braun gives the Lakers exactly what every Luka Doncic team needs: athleticism, perimeter defense, transition scoring, and off-ball cutting.

Noah Penda adds another young developmental piece after averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. The Lakers also receive two second-round picks. Most importantly, they give up players who currently project as role players while acquiring a proven starter entering his prime.

For a team trying to contend around Luka, that is an easy calculation.

The Nuggets Retool The Roster And Add Depth

This deal is all about maximizing Nikola Jokic’s championship window. The centerpiece is Franz Wagner, who averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range. Injuries limited him to just 34 games, but at 25 years old, he remains one of the league’s best young forwards.

Wagner is under contract for five years and $224.2 million. He will earn $41.7 million next season, followed by $44.8 million, $47.9 million, and $51.0 million over the remaining years of the deal. Denver would essentially be swapping Murray for a younger two-way wing who fits perfectly next to Jokic.

The Nuggets also add depth. Goga Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting an elite 67.8% from the field. He is entering the final season of his three-year, $25 million contract and will earn $7.6 million next season.

Jarred Vanderbilt adds defense after averaging 4.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. He has two years left on his contract at $12.4 million and a $13.2 million player option. Jake LaRavia contributed 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while Dalton Knecht averaged 4.2 points on 45.5% shooting. Both provide valuable wing depth.

For a Denver team desperate to get younger and deeper around Jokic, this is an intriguing package.

The Magic Take A Risk To Add Another Offensive Creator

This trade is undoubtedly the biggest gamble. Orlando would be giving up its franchise forward in Wagner for Jamal Murray. The argument is simple. The Magic need an elite offensive creator.

Murray just had the best season of his career, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range. He earned his first All-Star selection and first All-NBA appearance.

He is under contract for four years and $207 million. His salary jumps to $50.1 million next season before increasing to $53.8 million and $57.5 million.

Orlando would suddenly have a dynamic offensive backcourt led by Murray alongside Desmond Bane. Meanwhile, DaRon Holmes II adds another young frontcourt piece. Holmes averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range. He remains on an affordable four-year, $15.2 million rookie contract.

The risk is obvious. Wagner is younger, cheaper long term, and arguably possesses more untapped upside. But Murray solves Orlando’s biggest weakness immediately.

Each Team Fixes One Of Their Core Issues With This Idea

This trade is fascinating because each team addresses a different problem. Denver lands a potential co-star for Jokic in Franz Wagner while adding valuable depth. Orlando finally gets the elite lead guard it has been searching for in Jamal Murray. The Lakers acquire a high-level two-way wing in Christian Braun without sacrificing any core pieces.

The biggest question is whether Orlando would actually move Wagner. He is the youngest and arguably most valuable asset involved. Still, if the Nuggets are truly exploring every option outside of Nikola Jokic, and if the Magic believe they are one star guard away from contention, this is exactly the type of blockbuster framework that could dominate offseason discussions.

It may never happen, but it is one of the more interesting three-team trade concepts to emerge this summer.