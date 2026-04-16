Anthony Edwards’ Business Manager Issues Statement On NBA Denying His Appeal For Postseason Awards

Anthony Edwards' business manager, Justin Holland, gave a statement on the Timberwolves guard's behalf after the NBA ruled he was ineligible for the postseason awards.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBPA submitted a redressal plea on Anthony Edwards’ behalf to be considered by an independent arbitrator to rule on his eligibility for postseason awards and honors like the MVP award and the selection to All-NBA teams after being rendered ineligible under the NBA’s 65-Game rule.

The NBA announced that while they have granted an exceptional circumstance case to Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham, Edwards’ plea has been rejected. Subsequently, his business manager, Justin Holland, released a statement on his behalf to ESPN’s NBA insider, Shams Charania.

“Anthony and I appreciate the PA appealing his case. For me personally, I’m a bit confused at the clemency for Cade, who missed time for something that happened on the court, and not Ant, who missed time for an infection, but ultimately you already know Ant isn’t trippin over it AT ALL.”

“He was mad he didn’t get to 65, but not because he missed out on awards; he was mad because it meant he didn’t get to play in all 82, which is what he always tries to do for his teammates and fans,” read Holland’s statement on Shams Charania’s post. “You know the only thing he wants is a ring!”

Edwards played 61 regular season games after missing a significant portion of March due to inflammation in his right knee. He averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Considering that the Timberwolves are anyway the sixth seed in the West, his numbers do not make a strong case for the MVP award compared to frontrunners like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

However, he could have potentially made it to some All-NBA teams had he played 65 games or if his plea had been accepted. The Timberwolves coach, Chris Finch, was not happy about that and said he’d like an explanation on why Edwards’ appeal was denied.

“It sure would be nice to hear an explanation as to why Anthony was denied his 65 games, particularly when you look at the history of Anthony, who plays all the time and has played all the time. I’m not sure why we have a rule if we have an appeals process that is overturned in two-thirds of the cases that were held before it. It feels more like a suggestion than a rule.”

“Again, those guys are super deserving, and their injuries are legitimate. It has nothing to do with them, but so are Anthony’s and Anthony’s situation. We’ve never rested him. That’s not how he’s been. It just feels a little unfortunate that he was the only one left out,” Finch said.

Luka Doncic also released a statement, but Cade Cunningham has yet to break his silence after the appeal was accepted. While Doncic may not have as strong a case for MVP, this could mean much more for Cade Cunningham, who, as the best player on the No. 1 seed in the East, has a very realistic chance of winning the Michael Jordan MVP award for the regular season.

But as for Anthony Edwards, the NBA All-Star Game MVP who had made the All-NBA second team in consecutive seasons before this year (2024 and 2025), he will unfortunately not be able to make it three in a row.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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