Anthony Edwards’ Business Manager Issues Statement On NBA Denying His Appeal For Postseason Awards

The NBPA submitted a redressal plea on Anthony Edwards’ behalf to be considered by an independent arbitrator to rule on his eligibility for postseason awards and honors like the MVP award and the selection to All-NBA teams after being rendered ineligible under the NBA’s 65-Game rule.

The NBA announced that while they have granted an exceptional circumstance case to Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham, Edwards’ plea has been rejected. Subsequently, his business manager, Justin Holland, released a statement on his behalf to ESPN’s NBA insider, Shams Charania.

“Anthony and I appreciate the PA appealing his case. For me personally, I’m a bit confused at the clemency for Cade, who missed time for something that happened on the court, and not Ant, who missed time for an infection, but ultimately you already know Ant isn’t trippin over it AT ALL.”

“He was mad he didn’t get to 65, but not because he missed out on awards; he was mad because it meant he didn’t get to play in all 82, which is what he always tries to do for his teammates and fans,” read Holland’s statement on Shams Charania’s post. “You know the only thing he wants is a ring!”

Edwards played 61 regular season games after missing a significant portion of March due to inflammation in his right knee. He averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Considering that the Timberwolves are anyway the sixth seed in the West, his numbers do not make a strong case for the MVP award compared to frontrunners like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

However, he could have potentially made it to some All-NBA teams had he played 65 games or if his plea had been accepted. The Timberwolves coach, Chris Finch, was not happy about that and said he’d like an explanation on why Edwards’ appeal was denied.

“It sure would be nice to hear an explanation as to why Anthony was denied his 65 games, particularly when you look at the history of Anthony, who plays all the time and has played all the time. I’m not sure why we have a rule if we have an appeals process that is overturned in two-thirds of the cases that were held before it. It feels more like a suggestion than a rule.”

“Again, those guys are super deserving, and their injuries are legitimate. It has nothing to do with them, but so are Anthony’s and Anthony’s situation. We’ve never rested him. That’s not how he’s been. It just feels a little unfortunate that he was the only one left out,” Finch said.

Luka Doncic also released a statement, but Cade Cunningham has yet to break his silence after the appeal was accepted. While Doncic may not have as strong a case for MVP, this could mean much more for Cade Cunningham, who, as the best player on the No. 1 seed in the East, has a very realistic chance of winning the Michael Jordan MVP award for the regular season.

But as for Anthony Edwards, the NBA All-Star Game MVP who had made the All-NBA second team in consecutive seasons before this year (2024 and 2025), he will unfortunately not be able to make it three in a row.