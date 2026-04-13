Only 86 NBA Players Are Eligible For End-Of-Season Awards

The NBA’s 65-game rule has reshaped the awards landscape, and this season shows just how drastic that shift has been. Only 86 players across the entire league met the eligibility threshold for end-of-season awards, a sharp drop that highlights the growing impact of injuries, load management, and late-season rest.
Players Who Are Eligible For End-Of-Season Awards:
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Victor Wembanyama
3. Nikola Jokic
4. Jaylen Brown
5. Donovan Mitchell
6. Kawhi Leonard
7. Tyrese Maxey
8. Jalen Brunson
9. Jalen Duren
10. Jalen Johnson
11. Kevin Durant
12. Jamal Murray
13. James Harden
14. Karl-Anthony Towns
15. Scottie Barnes
16. Chet Holmgren
17. Deni Avdija
18. Evan Mobley
19. De’Aaron Fox
20. Brandon Ingram
21. Alperen Sengun
22. LaMelo Ball
23. Bam Adebayo
24. Julius Randle
25. Cooper Flagg
26. Stephon Castle
27. Paolo Banchero
28. Kon Knueppel
29. Derrick White
30. Rudy Gobert
31. Desmond Bane
32. Nickeil Alexander-Walker
33. OG Anunoby
34. Trey Murphy III
35. Payton Pritchard
36. Amen Thompson
37. Jaden McDaniels
38. Mikal Bridges
39. Miles Bridges
40. CJ McCollum
41. Devin Vassell
42. Keldon Johnson
43. Donovan Clingan
44. Ryan Rollins
45. Donte DiVincenzo
46. VJ Edgecombe
47. John Collins
48. DeMar DeRozan
49. Tim Hardaway Jr
50. Andrew Wiggins
51. Collin Gillespie
52. Naz Reid
53. Dyson Daniels
54. Jabari Smith Jr
55. Immanuel Quickley
56. Ayo Dosunmu
57. Saddiq Bey
58. Onyeka Okongwu
59. Ausar Thompson
60. Toumani Camara
61. Cason Wallace
62. Nic Claxton
63. Draymond Green
64. Matas Buzelis
65. Josh Hart
66. Quentin Grimes
67. Reed Sheppard
68. Brandin Podziemski
69. Naji Marshall
70. Duncan Robinson
71. Jaime Jaquez Jr
72. Neemias Queta
73. Jeremiah Fears
74. Jaylen Wells
75. Luguentz Dort
76. Kris Dunn
77. Max Christie
78. Julian Champagnie
79. Sam Hauser
80. Myles Turner
81. Wendell Carter Jr
82. Davion Mitchell
83. Harrison Barnes
84. Bub Carrington
85. AJ Green
86. Royce O’Neale
At the top of the eligible pool are many of the league’s biggest names. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama headline the group, all playing enough games to remain firmly in the MVP conversation. Established stars such as Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard also made the cut, maintaining both production and availability across the season.
The list also reflects a shift toward younger talent. Players like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Scottie Barnes not only produced but stayed healthy enough to qualify. Rookies and second-year players such as Stephon Castle, Reed Sheppard, and Brandin Podziemski also made the list, showing how durability has become a key factor in early career recognition.
However, the most striking part of the list is not who made it, but who did not.
Several elite players fell short of the 65-game requirement. Luka Doncic missed the cutoff with 64 eligible games, though there remains a possibility of an exception due to personal reasons. LeBron James finished with 60 games, while Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker also fell short.
The list of ineligible stars extends even further. Stephen Curry played just 42 games, Joel Embiid appeared in 38, and Giannis Antetokounmpo managed only 34. Several All-Star-level players, such as Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard, did not come close to eligibility.
Injuries played a major role. Cade Cunningham was on track for major awards before a late-season lung collapse derailed his case. Ja Morant and Anthony Davis barely featured, while others missed extended stretches due to recurring issues.
The 65-game rule was introduced to ensure that awards reflect consistent participation. This season shows it is doing exactly that, but it also raises questions about how availability is shaping recognition. Elite production alone is no longer enough. Players must stay on the court.
With only 86 players qualifying out of a league that features roughly 450 active players, the margin for error has become extremely thin. Missing even a small stretch of games can remove a player from award contention entirely.