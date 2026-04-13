Only 86 NBA Players Are Eligible For End-Of-Season Awards

The NBA’s 65-game rule has reshaped the awards landscape, and this season shows just how drastic that shift has been. Only 86 players across the entire league met the eligibility threshold for end-of-season awards, a sharp drop that highlights the growing impact of injuries, load management, and late-season rest.

Players Who Are Eligible For End-Of-Season Awards:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Victor Wembanyama

3. Nikola Jokic

4. Jaylen Brown

5. Donovan Mitchell

6. Kawhi Leonard

7. Tyrese Maxey

8. Jalen Brunson

9. Jalen Duren

10. Jalen Johnson

11. Kevin Durant

12. Jamal Murray

13. James Harden

14. Karl-Anthony Towns

15. Scottie Barnes

16. Chet Holmgren

17. Deni Avdija

18. Evan Mobley

19. De’Aaron Fox

20. Brandon Ingram

21. Alperen Sengun

22. LaMelo Ball

23. Bam Adebayo

24. Julius Randle

25. Cooper Flagg

26. Stephon Castle

27. Paolo Banchero

28. Kon Knueppel

29. Derrick White

30. Rudy Gobert

31. Desmond Bane

32. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

33. OG Anunoby

34. Trey Murphy III

35. Payton Pritchard

36. Amen Thompson

37. Jaden McDaniels

38. Mikal Bridges

39. Miles Bridges

40. CJ McCollum

41. Devin Vassell

42. Keldon Johnson

43. Donovan Clingan

44. Ryan Rollins

45. Donte DiVincenzo

46. VJ Edgecombe

47. John Collins

48. DeMar DeRozan

49. Tim Hardaway Jr

50. Andrew Wiggins

51. Collin Gillespie

52. Naz Reid

53. Dyson Daniels

54. Jabari Smith Jr

55. Immanuel Quickley

56. Ayo Dosunmu

57. Saddiq Bey

58. Onyeka Okongwu

59. Ausar Thompson

60. Toumani Camara

61. Cason Wallace

62. Nic Claxton

63. Draymond Green

64. Matas Buzelis

65. Josh Hart

66. Quentin Grimes

67. Reed Sheppard

68. Brandin Podziemski

69. Naji Marshall

70. Duncan Robinson

71. Jaime Jaquez Jr

72. Neemias Queta

73. Jeremiah Fears

74. Jaylen Wells

75. Luguentz Dort

76. Kris Dunn

77. Max Christie

78. Julian Champagnie

79. Sam Hauser

80. Myles Turner

81. Wendell Carter Jr

82. Davion Mitchell

83. Harrison Barnes

84. Bub Carrington

85. AJ Green

86. Royce O’Neale

At the top of the eligible pool are many of the league’s biggest names. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama headline the group, all playing enough games to remain firmly in the MVP conversation. Established stars such as Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard also made the cut, maintaining both production and availability across the season.

The list also reflects a shift toward younger talent. Players like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Scottie Barnes not only produced but stayed healthy enough to qualify. Rookies and second-year players such as Stephon Castle, Reed Sheppard, and Brandin Podziemski also made the list, showing how durability has become a key factor in early career recognition.

However, the most striking part of the list is not who made it, but who did not.

Several elite players fell short of the 65-game requirement. Luka Doncic missed the cutoff with 64 eligible games, though there remains a possibility of an exception due to personal reasons. LeBron James finished with 60 games, while Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker also fell short.

The list of ineligible stars extends even further. Stephen Curry played just 42 games, Joel Embiid appeared in 38, and Giannis Antetokounmpo managed only 34. Several All-Star-level players, such as Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard, did not come close to eligibility.

Injuries played a major role. Cade Cunningham was on track for major awards before a late-season lung collapse derailed his case. Ja Morant and Anthony Davis barely featured, while others missed extended stretches due to recurring issues.

The 65-game rule was introduced to ensure that awards reflect consistent participation. This season shows it is doing exactly that, but it also raises questions about how availability is shaping recognition. Elite production alone is no longer enough. Players must stay on the court.

With only 86 players qualifying out of a league that features roughly 450 active players, the margin for error has become extremely thin. Missing even a small stretch of games can remove a player from award contention entirely.