Bronny James Shooting Numbers Have Improved Massively In Second Season

Bronny James has taken a clear step forward in his second NBA season, and the improvement shows up most in his shooting efficiency. The raw numbers remain modest, but the jump in percentages reflects a player settling into the league and understanding his role.

As a rookie, Bronny struggled to find rhythm. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 6.7 minutes per game across 27 appearances. His shooting splits told the real story. He shot 31.3% from the field, 28.1% from three, and 78.6% from the free throw line. The hesitation was visible as he passed up open looks, forced tough shots late in the clock, and had stretches where his confidence dipped.

That has changed in year two. This season, Bronny is averaging 2.9 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game over 42 appearances. The scoring increase is small, but the efficiency jump is significant. He is shooting 40.9% from the field, 38.6% from three, and 85.7% from the free throw line. Those numbers point to better shot selection and improved confidence.

The three-point shooting stands out the most. A jump from 28.1% to 38.6% is not marginal; it reflects real development. Bronny looks more comfortable spotting up, taking catch-and-shoot opportunities without hesitation, and staying within the flow of the offense.

The late-season stretch has added more context to that growth. Over the final six games of the regular season, Bronny averaged 7.2 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 47.2% from the field and 42.9% from three in 16.9 minutes per game. That run came after injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves forced the Los Angeles Lakers to rely more on their guard depth, with Marcus Smart also missing time. The minutes were consistent, and Bronny responded with efficient production.

That shift aligns with his growth outside the NBA rotation as well. With the South Bay Lakers in the G League, Bronny has shown far more control and production. He is averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from three. The team is 14-0 in games he has played, which highlights his impact beyond scoring.

His role with the Los Angeles Lakers remains limited. He is not asked to create offense at a high level or carry scoring responsibility. Instead, he is expected to defend, move the ball, and take efficient shots. That role fits his current stage. The improvement in free-throw shooting also matters. Moving from 78.6% to 85.7% shows mechanical consistency and focus. For a guard, that is a key indicator of shooting reliability.

For a young player under constant scrutiny, that kind of progression matters more than raw scoring totals. Bronny is not trying to prove he belongs through volume. He is proving it through efficiency and control. If that trend continues, his role will expand naturally.