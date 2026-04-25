Charles Barkley Reflects On Tiger Woods Disowning Him And Michael Jordan: “I Don’t Turn On My Friends”

Charles Barkley offered a rare and emotional look into one of the most puzzling fallouts in sports, explaining how his long-standing friendship with Tiger Woods abruptly ended and why, even now, he refuses to turn his back on him.

Speaking on ESPN Chicago’s Waddle and Silvy, Barkley made it clear that the silence from Woods has never fully made sense to him.

“I’ve never understood the whole Tiger situation. I called his agent. I don’t even have Tiger’s number anymore, and I said, ‘Let the young guy know I love him, I hope he’s gonna be alright.’ I wish him nothing but the best. Obviously, he has a drug problem, and I got nothing but love for him. But he disowned us after one of those car accidents.”

“Tiger left us. I don’t turn on my friends when they do something wrong or make a mistake. But I wish him nothing but the best. He’s clearly addicted to pain pills. But I’m gonna give him grace. Anybody who’s had an addict in their family, they should understand. It’s brutal.”

At one point, their relationship was consistent and close, built on years of shared time, frequent conversations, and mutual respect across two completely different sports. That bond also included Michael Jordan, forming a high-profile trio that often spent time together, especially on the golf course.

That connection disappeared after Woods’ infamous 2009 car accident, a moment that triggered a massive shift in his personal and professional life. According to Barkley, the withdrawal was not limited to media or public appearances. It extended directly into his personal circle.

The timeline makes the situation more complex. For nearly 15 years, Barkley believed he had a strong friendship with Woods. They spoke regularly, spent time together, and played golf often. But then it stopped. Barkley has admitted in the past that the sudden shift left him confused, questioning what changed and why the connection disappeared so completely.

At the same time, there has been movement elsewhere in his personal circle. Barkley and Jordan, who had their own well-documented feud, have recently repaired their relationship. They are planning to reconnect, spend time together again, and return to the golf course. That development adds another layer to the situation. One relationship healed over time. The other remains unresolved.

Jordan’s past interactions with Woods also highlight what that friendship once looked like. During difficult periods in Woods’ personal life, Jordan offered advice focused on finding internal stability and trusting the right people. There were also lighter moments, including stories of Jordan giving Woods blunt, confidence-driven advice about handling attention and relationships. Those interactions reflected a level of closeness that no longer exists.

What stands out most in Barkley’s reflection is consistency. His position has not changed over time, nor does he dismiss the friendship. Instead, he holds the same stance he always has. If someone he considers a friend is struggling, he stays supportive, even if that support is not acknowledged. The distance remains, and the communication has not returned. Yet Barkley’s message is simple and firm. He does not turn on his friends.