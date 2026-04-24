Charles Barkley Reveals How Ex-Mets Star Helped End Feud With Michael Jordan

As Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan attempt to mend their long-standing feud, Barkley credits former Mets star Vince Coleman for breaking the ice.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Charles Barkely credits Vince Coleman for helping fix friendship with Michael Jordan. Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World
Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World

The fact that Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley haven’t been on talking terms for over a decade has been well-documented. While the falling out between the two was an unfortunate sight, the situation seems to have taken a turn for the better.

In a recent interview on ESPN 1000’s “Waddle and Silvy,” Charles Barkley revealed how he had begun mending his relationship with Michael Jordan, crediting former New York Mets player and MLB All-Star Vince Coleman for breaking the ice over a random phone call.

“‘It’s interesting,” Barkley began. “I was just chillin’ at the house last week, and one of my good friends is Vince Coleman, the great baseball player. When we answer the phone, we (jokingly) say some unkind words to each other … he says, ‘Yo, I’m down here at The Grove. I’m sick of you and MJ’s BS. He’s right here. Y’all need to talk.'”

Vince Coleman was at The Grove XXIII, Michael Jordan’s private golf course in Florida, at the time he made the call. Barkley mentioned that he and Jordan even spoke on the phone for a couple of minutes before Coleman suggested that the three spend a few days playing golf once he got a break.

The feud between Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan began in 2012, when Barkley, known for his outspoken personality and candid opinions, openly criticized Jordan’s poor hiring decisions regarding the then-Charlotte Bobcats.

While Barkley wasn’t wrong in making such a statement, even acknowledging his friendship with Jordan before putting his point across, it was apparent that Jordan was offended. A heated phone call from Jordan followed shortly after Barkley’s statement, effectively ushering in a long period of silence between the two.

 

Charles Barkley Isn’t Worried About His Friendship With Michael Jordan

After 14 years of silence, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley appear to be on the path toward mending a relatively broken friendship, courtesy of Vince Coleman. While this would raise concerns, Barkley seems certain that matters won’t be as turbulent as presented.

“I think we’ll be fine,” he commented“I tell people it’s not like we’re Prince Harry and Prince William, who hate each other. Honestly, I think we both missed each other, because we’ve had this conversation with other friends, and we’re both too stubborn to pick up the phone, to be honest with you. But I think both parties missed each other a great deal.”

Charles Barkley reiterated that there was no animosity from either side, suggesting that both parties still had a lot of love for each other. Overall, considering the respect the two NBA legends shared for each other, the feud seemed quite “silly” because of how stubborn they had been.

The history between Jordan and Barkley dates back to their playing days. As fierce rivals and competitors, the two engaged in several bouts, though Jordan typically emerged victorious more often (31-24 record).

The only time Barkley won anything noteworthy over Jordan was the MVP award for the 1992-93 season, where the former averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game with the Phoenix Suns.

Needless to say, Jordan took this personally, as he singled out the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, beating them in six games to secure his second NBA title.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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