Jaden McDaniels Sends Cold Message to Nuggets After Game 3 Win: “Don’t Really Care What They Say”

Following some fighting words from Jaden McDaniels in Game 2, the Minnesota Timberwolves came out firing against the Denver Nuggets, securing a 113-96 victory in Game 3. Having taken a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series, the Timberwolves seem to be in absolute control.

Jaden McDaniels has been crucial to the Timberwolves’ success in this series. While he is known for being a factor on both ends of the floor, the forward has taken things up a notch. During his postgame interview, he revealed what motivated him and the Wolves to do so.

“Just playing Denver really motivates us. That’s enough for real. Just playing against them, we don’t really care what they say, just the number and the name across their chest make us play like this,” McDaniels coldly stated.

The reporter mentioned that Nuggets forward Cam Johnson had called out the Wolves for talking trash all series long. However, in light of the result, it is apparent that this has only fueled Jaden McDaniels and the Wolves.

While several Wolves players have stepped up against the third-seeded Nuggets in this series, Jaden McDaniels’ performances have been particularly noteworthy. In Game 3, the forward posted 20 points, 10 rebounds, a steal, and a block while shooting 9-13 from the field.

Given that he also drew the task of locking down Jamal Murray, one of the best playoff performers in the league, and held him to just 16 points, McDaniels was nothing short of spectacular.

Jaden McDaniels’ Mindset Is Fueling The Nuggets-Wolves Rivalry

The Nuggets and the Wolves seem to find themselves in the middle of a brewing rivalry. Considering that they have met each other in the playoffs twice over the last three years, it would appear that both teams have a point to prove this time around.

It goes without saying that Jaden McDaniels’ mindset is influencing the rest of the Wolves’ team, too. Wolves guard Ayo Dosunmu spoke about how he is embracing the Nuggets-Wolves rivalry during his postgame media availability.

“I just be riding, you know? I just ride with my teammates. It’s a rivalry, they say what it is, and I’m just riding with them,” Dosunmu stated. “That’s just how I am, that’s how I was raised. So, I’m with them. Whatever they with I’m with. That’s just how it is. Ride or die.”

Like McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu also played a key role in the Wolves’ victory on Thursday night. With 25 points, three rebounds, and nine assists on 10-15 FG, he was a vital contributor off the bench, highlighting Minnesota’s roster depth.

Since defense has become a deciding factor in the last two games, both Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert will play vital roles in the remaining matches of the series. With McDaniels also growing in stature as an offensive option, the Wolves have found themselves a reliable asset capable of moving the needle.

With a 2-1 series lead, the Wolves are in a commanding position going into Game 4 on Saturday, April 25. Still, considering the Nuggets are led by the title-winning duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Minnesota cannot afford to take it easy.