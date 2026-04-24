CJ McCollum Praises Jonathan Kuminga’s Impact: “Championship DNA, Athleticism Off The Charts”

After a dominant performance in Game 3, CJ McCollum had nothing but praise for Jonathan Kuminga.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Jonathan Kuminga looks on during the Hawks game against the Wizards. Mandatory Credit: nba.com
Mandatory Credit: nba.com

After a nail-biting victory over the New York Knicks in Game 2, the Atlanta Hawks ripped the Knicks’ hearts out once again, securing a 109-108 victory in Game 3. While CJ McCollum and Jalen Johnson led the charge, both noted how vital Jonathan Kuminga was to the victory.

Although McCollum and Johnson combined for 47 points, Jonathan Kuminga’s 21 points off the bench in Game 3 may have been even more noteworthy. In light of the young forward’s development since moving to Atlanta, and his impact on the team’s success, CJ McCollum had nothing but praise for his teammate during his postgame interview.

“He’s been awesome. He’s a pro, obviously has championship DNA coming from the Warriors; he understands how to play the game the right way,” McCollum stated. “The athleticism is off the charts. You see the explosiveness. He’s got a mid-range. He knows how to post up, screen, and defensively, he can guard 1-5.”

Since coming into the NBA, scouts have noted Jonathan Kuminga’s natural gifts and potential. Now, it finally seems like he has the opportunity to fulfill his potential.

“We were all in the gym last night like this means something to us,” McCollum continued. “When you have guys that live it and love it, I think it’s easy to root for each other. It’s easy to be selfless. It’s easy to empower each other and be happy. He was in a not-so-great situation, and now he’s found a happy home.”

In light of the turmoil Kuminga faced with the Warriors this season, the forward is certainly in a much better environment. Given that players like McCollum and Jalen Johnson have continued to encourage his development, the Hawks are already reaping the benefits of nurturing a star-caliber player.

 

Quin Snyder Gives Jonathan Kuminga His Flowers

Jonathan Kuminga didn’t have a strong start to his playoff debut with the Atlanta Hawks, notching only eight points and four rebounds in 27 minutes. However, after following up a solid performance of 19 points and four rebounds in Game 2 with a dynamic outing in Game 3, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder had to give Kuminga his flowers.

“Jonathan’s just been all in, whatever that looks like on a given night… He’s embraced that, and tonight he did some things that really gave our team a lift,” Snyder stated.

“I think the biggest thing he’s done is he’s just defended. Certainly, there’s some plays on the offensive end that you can point to, but I think that’s been the impact that he’s had on our group. Another guy that’s in there competing and defending.”

Along with 21 points and four rebounds, Kuminga also posted a steal and a block in Game 3. The steal was particularly noteworthy as he played some stellar defense in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter before forcing a bad pass from Jalen Brunson and stealing the ball from Josh Hart to cement the win.

In a later interview, CJ McCollum reiterated how vital Jonathan Kuminga’s contributions were, adding:

“We’re not up 2-1 without him. We’re thankful to have him, and we’ll make sure we take good care of him here in the A.”

For all intents and purposes, it seems as if Kuminga has finally found a home for himself in Atlanta. Given his potential to become an All-Star someday, the Hawks would also do well to cultivate his talents.

With Jonathan Kuminga finding his groove, the Atlanta Hawks have established a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Heading into Game 4 with momentum on their side, the Hawks have an opportunity to pull off the first upset of the postseason.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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