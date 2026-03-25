Warriors Clearly Lost Jonathan Kuminga Trade After Hawks’ Perfect Record With Young Star

The Hawks' perfect record with Jonathan Kuminga in the lineup indicates how they won the trade with the Warriors.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jonathan Kuminga makes his debut for the Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard - AP
Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard - AP

Jonathan Kuminga‘s trade to the Atlanta Hawks was one of the landmark moves before this year’s trade deadline. After an extended period of dissatisfaction and disappointment with the Golden State Warriors, the young forward finally gained an opportunity to cultivate his talents with a new team.

Even before he was traded, Jonathan Kuminga was widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in the NBA. While boasting tremendous athleticism and physical tools, Kuminga possessed innate potential and scoring instincts that could propel him to stardom.

While Golden State acknowledged this, the Hawks have reaped the benefits by giving him a significant role in the rotation. With a perfect 8-0 record with Jonathan Kuminga on the floor, the Hawks look virtually unstoppable whenever he has played.

On his debut, coming off the bench, Kuminga posted a scintillating performance of 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in under 25 minutes of playing time. With the team logging a 14-5 record since his arrival, including an iconic 11-game winning streak that ended earlier last week, the forward has been nothing short of impactful.

In exchange for Jonathan Kuminga, the Golden State Warriors received a versatile big man in Kristaps Porzingis, one who could become a key roster piece moving forward. However, considering Porzingis’ inconsistent availability and the team’s 34-38 record (11th in the West), it can be argued that the Dubs lost this deal.

 

The Hawks Look Like A Playoff Team With Jonathan Kuminga

The Hawks have enjoyed a bit of a resurgence over the last month. Although Atlanta was languishing in the play-in bracket after the Trae Young trade, Jalen Johnson‘s rise and Jonathan Kuminga’s subsequent arrival effectively transformed the Hawks into a convincing playoff team.

Johnson’s versatility and CJ McCollum‘s scoring ability already made Atlanta threatening. Now, with Kuminga’s overall upside, the Hawks have become a more potent offensive unit. With an offensive rating of 121.4 in the last 10 games (6th in the NBA), Atlanta seems geared for success.

It is worth noting that Kuminga has had some poor performances since joining, including three single-digit scoring nights. Still, the 24-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and 52.4% from three-point range.

Thanks to their 11-game winning streak, the Hawks significantly improved upon their record this season. Following the loss to the Rockets, Atlanta added two more wins, improving to 40-32 for the season.

Currently, the sixth-ranked Hawks are not only set to secure a playoff berth, but could also seek to climb the Eastern Conference ladder. With only half a game separating them from the fifth-ranked Toronto Raptors, the Hawks could look to solidify their status as a playoff team.

With only 10 games left in the season, Atlanta could be on the verge of completing an impressive turnaround. Given how important Jonathan Kuminga will be in ensuring things go according to plan, Atlanta will hope their star forward remains healthy.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Doc Rivers Gives Cryptic Response Regarding Bucks Parting Ways With Cam Thomas
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like