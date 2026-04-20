4 Things We Learned After Hawks Stun Knicks In Epic Comeback To Tie The Series 1-1

The Atlanta Hawks dramatically flipped the script, storming back from a double-digit deficit to stun the New York Knicks 107-106 and even the series at 1-1. What looked like a controlled Knicks win for most of the night quickly turned into chaos, as Atlanta’s clutch shot-making completely changed the outcome.

Now, instead of heading back to Atlanta in a deep hole, the Hawks have seized momentum and injected real pressure into this matchup. For New York, it’s a brutal missed opportunity as the margin for error tightens with the move to Atlanta. Here are the things we learned.

1. CJ McCollum Took Over When It Mattered Most

CJ McCollum delivered a vintage playoff performance, dropping 32 points on 12-22 shooting and completely flipping the game in Atlanta’s favor when things looked bleak. For much of the night, the New York Knicks were in control, but McCollum’s shot-making down the stretch turned the tide. Tough pull-ups, timely threes, and calm decision-making were a masterclass in late-game scoring.

What made it even more impactful was the timing. Atlanta needed someone to stabilize the offense and inject belief, and McCollum did exactly that. He picked his spots and executed. In a game defined by swings, he was the one constant the Atlanta Hawks could rely on.

2. Atlanta’s Resilience Completely Changed The Series Outlook

For three quarters, it felt like this game, and possibly the series, was slipping away from Atlanta. The Knicks built a double-digit lead and controlled the tempo, but the Hawks never folded. Instead, they chipped away possession by possession, eventually flipping a 14-point deficit into a stunning comeback win.

This kind of response says a lot about a team. Rather than unraveling on the road, Atlanta stayed connected defensively and started converting in transition, finishing with 20 fast-break points. Now, instead of heading home down 0-2, they’ve completely reset the series at 1-1, and mentally, that’s a massive swing.

3. Knicks’ Missed Opportunities Came Back To Haunt Them

The New York Knicks did a lot right since they controlled the glass (47 rebounds, 14 offensive boards), got strong contributions from Jalen Brunson (29 points, 7 assists), and built a comfortable lead. But the details ultimately cost them.

Missed free throws (17-27), costly turnovers (14), and a stagnant offense late allowed Atlanta back into the game. When the pressure ramped up, the Knicks couldn’t generate clean looks consistently, and that opened the door for the comeback. In the playoffs, those small cracks tend to become breaking points, and that’s exactly what happened here.

4. Supporting Cast Swings Made The Difference

While McCollum was the headliner, Atlanta’s supporting pieces played a huge role in the comeback. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points off the bench with energy and aggression, while Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson quietly anchored the interior with strong rebounding and efficient scoring.

On the other side, New York’s bench lacked that same spark. Outside of a solid stretch from Mitchell Robinson, there wasn’t enough consistent production to maintain momentum. In a tightly contested playoff series, these margins matter, and in Game 2, Atlanta clearly won that battle.