JJ Redick Calls Rockets “Desperate”; Reveals Counter Expectations From Lakers

JJ Redick spoke to the media ahead of Game 2 of the Lakers’ first-round series against the Rockets. In his initial remarks regarding Game 1, he analyzed the Rockets’ situation with a bit more candor on how he expects them to play after facing a setback of a loss.

“I don’t think there’s anything relevatory in the tape that we saw or felt in live play. I think there’s, again, I said this to the team, there’s a lot of stuff we can do better and a lot of stuff to clean up.”

“We know that they’re going to be the more desperate team in Game 2, and we have to play with the same sense of desperation that we had in Game 1,” said the Lakers’ head coach.

The Rockets did not have Kevin Durant available, which, according to experts like Stephen A. Smith, is a bigger setback for them than what it meant for the Lakers to lose Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. They feel that the Lakers still have a 41-year-old LeBron James who can dominate the series.

Since Kevin Durant is currently a game-time decision for Game 2, Redick expects that the Lakers hit the court with the same sense of desperation as they did in Game 1. The Rockets will look to make a strong statement, especially if Kevin Durant returns to action.

Therefore, Redick hopes that the Lakers do not remove their foot from the accelerator after winning Game 1. But their hopes can certainly be multiplied several times if Luka Doncic returns for this series.

Lakers Get Luka Doncic Back In Practice

A sight for the sore eyes of the Lakers’ fans, Luka Doncic was seen putting up shots in practice as he returned to the facility for the first time since returning from his treatment in Spain.

Luka Doncic back on the Lakers practice court pic.twitter.com/YTHIO6Wdo8 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2026

Even though it was simply free throws and light activity, his return brought a boost to the locker room confidence of the team. JJ Redick spoke to the media about what it was like to have Doncic back in the training facility after several days.

“It’s been really nice. He definitely rebounded and passed on some shooting drills… Having the group together two out of the last three days has been really nice,” said Redick.

Rui Hachimura also spoke to the media about how glad he was to see Doncic back at the facility.

“I think people don’t know how much impact that Luka has — not just on the court but off the court,” said Hachimura. “We love him just being around, just hanging out … We’re happy that he’s back finally. And, he’s doing funny things like always.”

The Lakers currently have little to no hope that Doncic will be healthy in time for the first-round series. Even though there is reportedly a small chance that he could be back in this series.

Do you think the Lakers can get another win without Doncic if Durant returns? Let us know what you think in the comments section.