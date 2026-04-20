David Adelman Claps Back At Chris Finch For Criticizing Jamal Murray’s “Flopping” In Game 1

Game 1 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series saw the Nuggets record a convincing 116-105 victory. With Jamal Murray taking over and scoring 30 points on the night, David Adelman‘s Nuggets took a 1-0 lead in the first-round matchup.

As impressive as Jamal Murray’s performance was, Wolves head coach Chris Finch was quite incensed with the officials for awarding Murray 16 free throws in Game 1. While speaking with the media before Game 2, he even hinted that Murray was flopping, suggesting that his team should do the same to receive favorable treatment. Needless to say, this didn’t sit well with David Adelman, who clapped back during his pre-game media availability.

Adelman shared a scathing response to Finch’s comments, highlighting the reality of Murray’s 16 free throw attempts by stating:

“There was a flagrant foul. He shot 3 free throws. There was a technical foul. He shot a free throw, so it was 12. And he got fouled.”

“It’s the playoffs. Everybody politics after games, but let’s at least list out the 16 free throws and what actually happened. This is not one of those games where he’s just walking to the line; it was playing through a lot of physicality. Multiple guys getting into him. It’s what they do; they toe the line.”

David Adelman noted that the early fouls and free throws allowed Finch and the Wolves to form the narrative that Denver was receiving favorable calls. Given that Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels was called for a flagrant foul on Jamal Murray in the first quarter, Adelman’s point seems to justify itself.

“From what I saw, flagrants and technicals are not part of the flow of the game in my opinion, but we’ll move on,” Adelman concluded.

David Adelman’s response was crisp and cutting, promptly calling out the Wolves’ head coach for attempting to sway the officiating. While he remained neutral on the physicality, which is a common sight in the playoffs, it seems likely that the Nuggets will come out firing in Game 2.

David Adelman And The Nuggets Must Secure Game 2

A 1-0 lead in the series does give David Adelman and the Nuggets some breathing room heading into Game 2. However, securing a win on Monday night could be paramount to taking control of the series.

In all fairness, Denver is in a tremendous position to win Monday night’s game. As impressive as Jamal Murray was in Game 1, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was arguably the better overall player, logging 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Given that Jokic’s MVP-caliber performances from the regular season have spilled over into the playoffs, the Nuggets can look to build upon his contributions. Since the team is also boasting a completely healthy roster at a crucial point in the campaign, Denver is buzzing.

While the Timberwolves have also asserted themselves as a competitive unit, their current circumstances may leave them in a vulnerable position. With Anthony Edwards listed as questionable (right knee maintenance), the Wolves must rely on players such as Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels while demanding more from their bench if they wish to steal a win on the road and level the series.