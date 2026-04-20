Cavaliers Player Ratings: Mitchell And Harden Combine For 58 Points In Game 2 Against Raptors

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden carved up the Toronto Raptors for 58 points in an impressive Game 2 victory for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers took full control of Game 2 and never looked back, overwhelming the Toronto Raptors in a 115-110 victory. From the opening stretch, Cleveland dictated the pace and forced Toronto into uncomfortable possessions, turning turnovers into easy opportunities.

This game ultimately belonged to Cleveland’s backcourt. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden combined for 58 points and controlled the flow offensively, mixing scoring bursts with playmaking. Every time Toronto showed signs of life, one of the two stepped in to shut the door.

Beyond the stars, the Cavaliers got efficient contributions across the board, particularly from their frontcourt. Their defensive activity (13 steals, 5 blocks) and ability to capitalize on Toronto’s 22 turnovers made this feel like a wire-to-wire win. Here’s how each Cavaliers player graded out.

 

Donovan Mitchell: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 13-23 FG, 4-10 3PT, 0-1 FT, 37 MIN

Mitchell was in complete control offensively, picking his spots and attacking mismatches with confidence. He didn’t force anything; just let the game come to him and delivered when it mattered.

 

James Harden: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 9-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-10 FT, 35 MIN

Harden brought both scoring and disruption. The five steals stand out – he was active defensively while still carrying a major offensive load. A well-rounded, impactful performance.

 

Evan Mobley: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 11-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT, 33 MIN

Evan Mobley was nearly perfect. Efficient, composed, and dominant around the rim, he gave Toronto no answers inside. This was one of his cleanest offensive games.

 

Jarrett Allen: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 4-6 FG, 2-4 FT, 25 MIN

Allen made his presence felt defensively, protecting the rim and altering shots. He didn’t need a big scoring night to be impactful.

 

Dean Wade: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT, 28 MIN

Wade played his role – defense, spacing, and smart decisions. Not flashy, but solid.

 

Dennis Schroder: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT, 14 MIN

Schroder helped keep the offense organized when the starters sat, contributing as a facilitator.

 

Max Strus: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 27 MIN

Strus knocked down a couple of threes and played within the system. A steady outing.

 

Sam Merrill: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-1 FT, 20 MIN

Merrill got looks but couldn’t fully capitalize. Still provided spacing.

 

Jaylon Tyson: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 12 MIN

Limited role, modest impact.

 

Keon Ellis: C+

Game Stats: 2 STL, 1 TOV, 0-4 FG, 0-4 3PT, 9 MIN

Struggled offensively but contributed defensively.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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