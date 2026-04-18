Nuggets Player Ratings: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic Shine In Game 1 Win Over Timberwolves

It’s no secret that the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves have a long history of playoff battles. In 2023, the Nuggets defeated Minnesota in 5 games to advance to the second round. The following year, the Timberwolves got their revenge with a 7-game series win in the Semifinals. Now, two years after that epic showdown, they are facing off once again in what will surely be a highly competitive matchup. If Game 1 was any indication (116-105 in favor of the Nuggets), this could be a long series that involves some high-level basketball.

As always, Game 1 carried extra weight for both sides, offering a chance to make a statement and set the tone early. Starting with a win buys some breathing room, avoids a sweep, and puts the enemy on their heels until they catch up. With so much at stake, the intensity was palpable in the Ball Arena, and both teams responded well. For the Nuggets in particular, however, everything was clicking.

With 116 points, Denver managed to keep the offense flowing, despite heavy resistance from Minnesota. In the end, while the Wolves outshot the competition with 40 field goals, the Nuggets were more aggressive and played better all-around basketball, resulting in them totaling more rebounds (47-43), assists (27-21), and free throws (30-14). Of course, to better understand what happened in Game 1, it’s best to look at each player’s individual performance, starting with the stars of the show: Jokic and Murray.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5 TOV, 11-19 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-1 FT, 40 MIN

Nikola Jokic continues to prove that he’s the best basketball player alive right now. Yet again, his regular-season dominance has carried over into the playoffs, and there was nothing the Timberwolves could do but try to match his production. In the end, they failed to keep up, as Jokic was always one step ahead with timely passes that created endless scoring opportunities. Plus, his good shot selection kept him in rhythm, keeping the Nuggets’ offense flowing against one of the league’s best defenses.

Jamal Murray: A-

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-22 FG, 0-8 3PT, 16-16 FT, 39 MIN

Jamal Murray tends to step his game up for the playoffs, and tonight was no exception. As the hot hand throughout the night, the Nuggets made sure to feed him the ball, and they were rewarded with consistent scoring. In the end, he finished with 30 points in 39 minutes, but it could have been better. Specifically, after shooting just 31.8% from the field tonight, the only thing holding Jamal back was his efficiency. Everything else was on point, and the Nuggets could hardly ask him to do more.

Aaron Gordon: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-8 FT, 29 MIN

At just 29 minutes, power forward Aaron Gordon got the fewest runtime of any starter tonight, but he made the most of what he was given. At 6’8″ and 235 pounds, his presence was notable in the paint today as he made life difficult for Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. With eight free-throw attempts and three personal fouls, he brought the aggression today, and it helped free up Murray and Jokic to do their thing offensively.

Christian Braun: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 4-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 35 MIN

Christian Braun successfully performed his role today as a three-and-d specialist in the backcourt. While his box score was modest compared to what some of his teammates put up, his efficient shooting from three (2-3) helped spread the floor and balance the offense. On the other end, his activity defensively helped keep Anthony Edwards in check, who was held to 22 points on just 36.8% shooting.

Cam Johnson: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 5-12 FG, 2-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 33 MIN

At 30 years old, Cam Johnson isn’t the same athlete that he used to be, but he’s still effective as a catch-and-shoot wing player. Fortunately, that’s exactly who he needs to be on the Nuggets, and today’s game showed us why. When he’s on the floor and stretching the court, it opens things up for everyone and takes the pressure off the leading stars. Tonight, he did that while being smart and patient with his shots. The result was a clean offensive performance that preserved the team’s momentum at every turn.

Bruce Brown: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT, 21 MIN

Bruce Brown had a solid showing off the bench, reflecting his modest yet far-reaching impact. His patience on the court was a bonus to the Nuggets, as he provided whatever they needed for the moment. With eight bench points, he was the leading scorer for the second unit, but he also got involved in other ways as well, with activity on the glass and on the defensive end (where he snagged a team-high five steals). It was a truly well-rounded performance for Brown, and a reminder of his versatility on the wing.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

The Nuggets frequently looked to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a scoring spark, but he struggled with his shot today, going just 2-6 from the field (33.3%). As a result, his impact was minimal in the game as his teammates stepped up to fill the void. Fortunately, Hardaway avoided becoming a liability for the Nuggets, thanks to smart decision-making and a selfless approach that kept him from trying to shoot himself out of the slump.

Spencer Jones.: C-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-3 FT, 9 MIN

Spencer Jones got limited playing time tonight, but he at least managed to get on the board. As an afterthought in the rotation, you can’t expect much from Spencer in these high-pressure games, but you have to be pleased with his play today. Putting the numbers aside, he carried himself with poise and confidence that kept the second unit in line.

Jonas Valanciunas: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 8 MIN

As the backup center to Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas has a big job to keep the Nuggets afloat when their superstar sits. While scoring is not his specialty, he can make a difference with his size and body, since his mere presence is enough to disrupt shots in the paint. With Jokic getting most of the time at center, the Nuggets don’t need anything major from Valanciunas, and that’s why they won’t take much stock in his unimpressive stat line tonight.