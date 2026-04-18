5 Things We Learned As The New York Knicks Take Control Against The Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks delivered a convincing performance in a 113-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks, controlling the game for 91% of the night and showcasing the balance that has made them such a dangerous team. Behind efficient scoring, strong rebounding, and disciplined defense, New York methodically wore down Atlanta, turning a competitive matchup into a comfortable double-digit victory.

With multiple contributors stepping up and their star guard leading the way, the Knicks looked every bit like a team built for postseason basketball.

1. Jalen Brunson Sets The Tone

Jalen Brunson once again proved to be the engine of New York’s offense, finishing with 28 points and 7 assists. Despite a high usage night, he controlled tempo, dictated pace in the halfcourt, and made sure the Knicks consistently got quality looks when possessions slowed down.

More importantly, Brunson’s shot-making came at key moments. Whenever Atlanta showed signs of life, he responded with timely buckets or smart playmaking, preventing any real momentum swings and reinforcing his role as one of the league’s most reliable late-game creators.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns Dominates Inside And At The Line

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered one of his most complete performances, scoring 25 points with 8 rebounds while stretching the defense with three-point shooting. His versatility forced Atlanta into difficult decisions defensively, whether to guard him inside or chase him on the perimeter.

Equally important was his efficiency at the free-throw line, going a perfect 10-for-10. That ability to convert easy points not only boosted New York’s scoring but also punished Atlanta for any defensive lapses, keeping the Knicks comfortably ahead.

3. Knicks’ Efficiency Wins The Shooting Battle

New York’s offensive execution stood out, shooting 48% from the field and 48% from three (12-25). The ball movement was crisp, and players consistently took high-quality shots within the flow of the offense rather than forcing contested attempts.

Players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges thrived in their roles, combining for efficient scoring while spacing the floor. Their ability to capitalize on open looks ensured that Atlanta couldn’t load up defensively on Brunson or Towns.

4. Hawks’ Stars Produce, But Not Efficiently Enough

The Atlanta Hawks received solid scoring outputs from CJ McCollum (26 points) and Jalen Johnson (23 points), but their impact didn’t translate into sustained offensive success. Atlanta’s offense often stalled, relying too heavily on individual shot creation.

Additionally, the Hawks struggled to generate consistent rhythm or ball movement, which limited their ability to break down New York’s defense. Even when shots fell, they couldn’t string together enough stops or efficient possessions to truly threaten the Knicks’ control.

5. Rebounding And Free Throws Tilt The Game

New York quietly dominated the hustle areas, outrebounding Atlanta 45-40 and consistently winning second-chance opportunities. Josh Hart was a major factor, pulling down 14 rebounds and providing energy on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks also created separation at the free-throw line, converting 25-30 attempts compared to Atlanta’s 12-19. That efficiency in high-percentage situations helped maintain their lead and underscored the disciplined, playoff-ready style New York brought to this matchup.