Knicks Dominate Hawks Behind Brunson’s MVP Night and Complete Team Effort

The New York Knicks took care of business with a calm, methodical 113-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks. From the opening stretch, New York looked like the better team. The Hawks had a few early pushes, but the Knicks never looked rattled.

What stood out most was how balanced the Knicks were offensively. Jalen Brunson controlled the game, while Karl-Anthony Towns stretched the floor and punished inside. Around them, players like OG Anunoby and Josh Hart filled in the gaps, and it was a strong team win.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, this one felt all but decided. It was the kind of win that reflects a team that knows exactly who it is and how to impose that identity on a game.

Jalen Brunson: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 TOV, 9-22 FG, 3-4 3PT, 7-8 FT, 36 MIN

Brunson controlled the tempo like a seasoned closer. Even without elite efficiency, he dictated the offense, got to his spots, and made sure the Knicks always had an answer when Atlanta tried to push. This was leadership as much as production.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A-

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 5 TOV, 6-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 10-10 FT, 33 MIN

Towns was a problem all night, especially with his ability to stretch the floor and get to the line. The five turnovers are the only real blemish, but overall, he impacted the game in multiple ways, including rim protection.

OG Anunoby: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 38 MIN

Anunoby was the definition of efficient. He picked his spots perfectly, didn’t force anything, and delivered strong defense alongside his scoring. A classic OG performance.

Josh Hart: A

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 37 MIN

Hart did a little bit of everything, and then some. Fourteen rebounds from the wing spot is ridiculous, and his energy set the tone. He was everywhere, impacting possessions that don’t always show up in the box score.

Mikal Bridges: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 32 MIN

Bridges played within the flow and didn’t try to do too much. Efficient scoring, solid defense – he quietly contributed to a winning effort.

Jordan Clarkson: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4-6 FG, 11 MIN

Clarkson gave the bench a scoring punch and looked comfortable doing it. Short stint, but effective.

Miles McBride: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 21 MIN

McBride hit a couple of timely threes and held his own defensively. Not a huge night, but a solid contribution.

Mitchell Robinson: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 1-1 FG, 1-4 FT, 15 MIN

Robinson did his usual interior work, rebounding and protecting the rim. Free throws remain a concern, but his defensive presence matters.

Landry Shamet: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 18 MIN

Shamet got looks but couldn’t capitalize consistently. Still, he spaced the floor and didn’t hurt the overall flow.