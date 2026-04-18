Small Chance Luka Doncic Could Return In The Middle Of The First Round Against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers are not actively planning for their point guard, Luka Doncic, to return this season. After suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, he was given a multi-week recovery time that will likely prevent him from playing again.

Still, it’s not impossible that Doncic, a six-time NBA All-Star, might come back by Game 3 or 4 of this upcoming series. Despite ongoing doubt and skepticism about his health, NBA insider Jovan Buha explained that there’s still a world where he suits up in the first round, provided the risk isn’t too great.

“With Luka, they have not given an official timetable; they just said he was out for the rest of the regular season,” said Buha in an appearance on CNN. “Then he went overseas, to Spain, to get some treatment that maybe isn’t [legal] in America. He just came back to LA, actually, and rejoined the team, and will be there for Game 1. With him, typically, a Grade 2 hamstring is about 3-6 weeks, so there’s a chance he comes back in the middle of the series. Also, with hamstring strains, you have to be careful. But even if Luka is able to return by Game 3 or Game 4, there’s no guarantee he can stay healthy.”

Doncic, 27, initially went down on April 2nd, in the 139-96 loss to the Thunder. In 26 minutes, he dropped 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 30.0% shooting from the field. He hasn’t played since, instead opting for treatment to expedite his healing. He even went to Spain for an exclusive procedure before making his way back to LA. For now, Doncic’s situation remains uncertain, but there’s at least a chance we might see him play against Houston.

That is more than can be said for Austin Reaves, who has pretty much already been ruled out for the entire first round (at the very least). According to Buha, the only way we will see him again is if the Lakers can somehow advance to the Semifinals.

“The Lakers are preparing not to have either one of them in their first-round series against the Houston Rockets,” added Buha. “Austin Reaves had a 4-6 week timetable, and this was as of April 2nd, so we’re a couple of weeks into that. If he returns, it would be the end of the first round; if not, potentially into the second round if they’re able to advance.”

The Lakers are in a battle to save their season right now, and they need all the help they can get. Fortunately, even without Doncic and Reaves today, they caught a break with Kevin Durant’s absence. After he was ruled out of the game, JJ Redick and the coaching staff adjusted, shifting the defense to pressure Sengun and putting him in a frustrated state in the first half.

It remains to be seen if it will be enough, but Doncic’s return would certainly change things. Whether it’s in Game 3, 4, or beyond, the Lakers are still holding out hope that he could pull off a comeback and lead them to glory. With averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, no 47.6% shooting, and 36.6% shooting from three this season, he has the talent and game to flip this series on his head, but the Lakers won’t risk his future durability.