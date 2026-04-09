Nikola Jokic’s Historic Performance Has Been The Best Out Of 1.4 Million 10-Game Spans In NBA History

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is widely considered one of the best players in the world. While he has already cemented his reputation as an elite NBA player, Jokic has been nothing short of otherworldly this year.

Nikola Jokic is already on track to average a triple-double this year, becoming the only player since Russell Westbrook to perform such a feat in consecutive seasons. Aside from this, however, Jokic has achieved something truly astonishing.

The last 10 games have been particularly fruitful for the Nuggets, as they topped it off with a 136-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. More importantly, with 252 points, 145 rebounds, and 127 assists during that period, Jokic logged the best 10-game span out of a total of 1.4 million in NBA history (regular season and playoffs combined).

The sheer gravity of this achievement should not be overlooked. In the last 10 games, Jokic is averaging 25.2 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 12.7 assists per game while shooting 54.8% from the floor and 31.6% from three-point range.

When additionally noting that the Nuggets have been undefeated in this stretch (10-0), improving to 52-28 on the season (3rd in the West), Nikola Jokic has truly been in a league of his own.

Nikola Jokic’s Unreal Season Continues

With Wednesday night’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Nuggets notched their first 10-game winning streak in the Jokic era. While this team has enjoyed title success and has remained a perennial contender, it is evident that this accomplishment was meaningful.

While the contributions of players such as Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Tim Hardaway Jr. were more apparent on Wednesday night, Nikola Jokic remained the driving force behind the team’s performance.

Jokic is arguably the most impactful player in the league. In the 64 games he has appeared in this year, Denver has notched a 42-22 record. Without him, the Nuggets have only posted a 10-6 record, highlighting how vital he has been to their success.

In terms of advanced statistics, Jokic continues to raise the bar. The Serbian leads the NBA in individual offensive rating (126.0) while having an effective field goal percentage (EFG%) of 61.8% and a true shooting percentage (TS%) of 66.9%.

Jokic has already asserted himself as an elite floor general, helping the Nuggets log the best offensive rating in the NBA (121.1). However, considering that this figure drops to 114.9 without him, ranking roughly 14th in the NBA, Jokic’s impact is evident.

The Serbian is also leading the league in triple-doubles this season, logging 34 thus far, bringing the tally for his career up to 198. Given that Russell Westbrook, who is the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, is sitting at 209, Jokic could very realistically break this record next year.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game, leading the NBA in both rebounding and assists this season. Given that he could be the first player in league history to emerge as the leader in multiple categories, Jokic continues to make a strong case as the favorite to win the MVP award.