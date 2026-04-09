Lakers Most Likely To Sign-And-Trade Austin Reaves If There Is No Long-Term Commitment

Austin Reaves is widely regarded as one of the most vital players in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ rotation. Having grown in stature over the last two seasons and asserting himself as a star this year, Reaves has showcased enough potential to be considered a star.

While Austin Reaves’ development has been extremely promising, concerns regarding his upcoming contract continue to loom. On that note, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported that, if the Lakers choose not to commit to Reaves, especially in light of his injuries this year, L.A. may consider a sign-and-trade to maximize their returns. He wrote:

“Seeing how well the Lakers competed over the last month before the recent spate of injuries could motivate a long-term commitment. If not, L.A. would presumably turn to a sign-and-trade to get value for a developing Reaves instead of losing him for nothing.”

For the most part, re-signing Austin Reaves would seem like the obvious decision. Aside from his chemistry with Luka Doncic, Reaves’ averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists would seem convincing enough. However, Pincus mentioned some factors that could influence upcoming contract discussions.

The 27-year-old has been eligible for an extension since July, but remains in pursuit of a bigger contract, supposedly in the $35-$40 million (annual) range. By opting out of his contract in the offseason and testing free agency, Reaves would become eligible for a five-year, $231.9 million deal with the Lakers, according to Pincus, though it is more likely for him to receive closer to $30 million annually.

Should the Lakers choose to pursue a superstar in the offseason, extending an offer like this to Reaves may not help the team’s chances. Given that LeBron James‘ decision for next season will also be a factor, the Lakers will have their hands full with managing their core going into the summer.

What Can The Lakers Get For Austin Reaves?

The Lakers were mentioned in several trade rumors in the offseason last year. While none of these deals went through, it was apparent that the Purple and Gold had their sights on another superstar.

Players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trey Murphy III, and Lauri Markkanen became synonymous with the Purple and Gold. But it was clear that to acquire players such as these, the Lakers would have to part with considerable draft assets and players, including Austin Reaves.

Due to his contract value ($13.9 million), Reaves garnered significant trade interest, especially from teams like the Utah Jazz. With that in mind, should the Lakers opt for a sign-and-trade involving the 27-year-old, negotiating with the Jazz may prove worthwhile.

The Jazz’s current core seems quite strong, and adding Austin Reaves to that mix could only boost their overall strength. Reaves’ new contract value would ultimately decide who the Lakers could pursue, but a player like Walker Kessler, who has been on their radar for a long time, may become a viable target again.

Kessler will also be going into the offseason as a restricted free agent. While this aspect could complicate the process of facilitating a trade, it would certainly help the Lakers address a pressing roster issue.

On a more ambitious note, the Lakers could also revitalize their attempts at landing Lauri Markkanen, potentially packaging Reaves, Rui Hachimura (sign-and-trade), and another young player like Dalton Knecht, along with draft capital.

Aside from the Jazz, the Purple and Gold could aim to renew talks with teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans for Trey Murphy III and the Brooklyn Nets for Michael Porter Jr. While promising, the likelihood of them succeeding in making a deal will eventually boil down to how they approach contract negotiations with Austin Reaves in the offseason.

Overall, it may not be the wisest decision to trade Austin Reaves, especially since he has positioned himself as an impactful player. Still, if it restricts the Lakers’ attempts to form a title-contending roster, there may be no other option.