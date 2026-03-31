Austin Reaves Will Become Unrestricted Free Agent After Declining $14.9 Million Player Option

The Los Angeles Lakers have big plans this summer, and it all starts with Austin Reaves.

Before GM Rob Pelinka can think about significant roster upgrades, he must first ensure that his star guard is secured for the next few years to come. Fortunately, after opting out of his $14.9 million player option, the Lakers have a chance to sign him to a new, long-term max extension that will keep him on the roster for years to come.

“L.A. will have close to $50 million in projected cap space this summer, and they aren’t expected to give it to another star instead of James,” wrote ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “They have interest in re-signing Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, and Luke Kennard, team sources told ESPN, not to mention Hachimura, if the price is right. Reaves will decline a $14.9 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency, sources familiar with his plans told ESPN.”

Reaves, 27, went undrafted before finding his way to the Lakers in 2021. He’s been on the rise ever since, slowly climbing the ladder to become one of their most essential players. This season has been Reaves at his peak, with averages of 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.1% shooting and 36.1% shooting from three.

Alongside Doncic, Reaves has led the Lakers to the third-best record in the West (49-26), and they are looking like a strong title contender as the postseason approaches. But once this season ends, Reaves will officially come off the Lakers’ payroll, along with LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Luke Kennard, and other players. The open flexibility means the Lakers will have the freedom to build their team as they see fit, and their first priority is getting Reaves re-signed.

With no obvious replacements when it comes to instant scoring, playmaking, and leadership on the floor, the Lakers know that they cannot afford to lose Austin this summer. Luka Doncic is in his prime right now, and he needs a co-star that can keep up with him offensively, with timely baskets and reliable ball handling on the perimeter.

As for potential landing spots outside Los Angeles, a few teams have been mentioned in the past, but there are no serious suitors right now. Their biggest impact will simply be keeping Reaves’ value high, but the Lakers are willing to do whatever it takes to keep No. 15 in the Purple and Gold.

The latest reports claim that the Lakers could offer Reaves up to $240 million to keep him satisfied, and it would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. That’s a major investment for the franchise, but Reaves has shown more than enough to justify their faith in his future. After that, the Lakers’ focus shifts to building out the rest of the roster, which may or may not include LeBron James.

At 41 years old, he no longer fits the team’s timeline, and there are rumblings that he could return to Cleveland to finish his career. We know that Reaves and Doncic want him back, but will that be enough to keep him around long-term? Only time will tell, but this summer will be a pivotal point for the franchise.