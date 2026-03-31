Jaden Ivey Ghosted By His Wife While Family Calls Him “Psycho” Amid NBA Exile

Reality has set in quickly for former Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey, who suddenly finds himself out of the league following a string of religious-centered rants condemning homosexuality.

Ivey, who is going viral for his story, now claims that he’s being betrayed by his own family for speaking out on his beliefs, which may have cost him a career in the NBA. Words like “psycho” and “crazy” are being used to describe his condition, seemingly in an attempt to stain his credibility.

“Those who are around me, those who are my family members betraying me because of what I spoke. The truth. Betraying me. Saying that I’m losing my mind. Saying that I’m crazy. Saying that I don’t know the truth,” Ivey said on Instagram Live. “These are my own family members who love me. My blood. Those who raised me said that I don’t know the truth. ‘Man, he’s psycho.’ He’s this, he’s that. Those are my own household. All because of the gospel. All because I said the truth.”

Ivey has recently taken his faith to a whole new level. Rather than a softer, more personal approach to evangelism, he’s going strong and loud with his message, taking increasingly bold stances on controversial issues, calling out players for being “fake” Christians, and even asking Bulls reporters if they have fornicated before marriage. The preaching became too much for the Bulls to handle, resulting in his swift release. Now, Jaden is claiming that his wife has gone M.I.A. in yet another sign of his slipping home life.

“My wife is in here, and she’s not even texting me,” said Ivey.

Ivey is currently married to Caitlyn, who is also a Christian and the mother of three young children. They’ve been together for years without any public incidents, but it seems that things aren’t going so well in light of recent events. As someone who shares the faith, it’s surprising she doesn’t stand with him on this, especially since he’s still getting paid his NBA salary. For her, the problem may be more with Ivey’s method of delivery rather than the message itself. Either way, we may never know.

While Ivey has been religious for years now (going back to his days with the Pistons), he’s never been this outspoken. He slammed Stephen Curry, condemned the NBA culture (particularly the celebration of Pride month), and even called Catholicism a false religion.

As it stands, Jaden Ivey’s NBA future is very much in doubt, but it probably has more to do with his game than his personal beliefs. While being this aggressive in his faith certainly didn’t help, his on-court production this season is the greater sin, with averages of 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 37.3% shooting from three.

If he wants to draw this much attention without losing his roster spot, Jaden Ivey will have to show teams that he is good for more than just religious accountability. If he can step up and become that elite two-way swingman he was always meant to be, it will give him more freedom to be a witness in the locker room and share his faith without fear of exile.