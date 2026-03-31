Jaden Ivey Ghosted By His Wife While Family Calls Him “Psycho” Amid NBA Exile

Jaden Ivey speaks out after being cut from Bulls for conduct detrimental to the team.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Jaden Ivey #31 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on February 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Credit: Jayden Mack/Getty Images

Reality has set in quickly for former Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey, who suddenly finds himself out of the league following a string of religious-centered rants condemning homosexuality.

Ivey, who is going viral for his story, now claims that he’s being betrayed by his own family for speaking out on his beliefs, which may have cost him a career in the NBA. Words like “psycho” and “crazy” are being used to describe his condition, seemingly in an attempt to stain his credibility.

“Those who are around me, those who are my family members betraying me because of what I spoke. The truth. Betraying me. Saying that I’m losing my mind. Saying that I’m crazy. Saying that I don’t know the truth,” Ivey said on Instagram Live. “These are my own family members who love me. My blood. Those who raised me said that I don’t know the truth. ‘Man, he’s psycho.’ He’s this, he’s that. Those are my own household. All because of the gospel. All because I said the truth.”

Ivey has recently taken his faith to a whole new level. Rather than a softer, more personal approach to evangelism, he’s going strong and loud with his message, taking increasingly bold stances on controversial issues, calling out players for being “fake” Christians, and even asking Bulls reporters if they have fornicated before marriage. The preaching became too much for the Bulls to handle, resulting in his swift release. Now, Jaden is claiming that his wife has gone M.I.A. in yet another sign of his slipping home life.

“My wife is in here, and she’s not even texting me,” said Ivey.

Ivey is currently married to Caitlyn, who is also a Christian and the mother of three young children. They’ve been together for years without any public incidents, but it seems that things aren’t going so well in light of recent events. As someone who shares the faith, it’s surprising she doesn’t stand with him on this, especially since he’s still getting paid his NBA salary. For her, the problem may be more with Ivey’s method of delivery rather than the message itself. Either way, we may never know.

While Ivey has been religious for years now (going back to his days with the Pistons), he’s never been this outspoken. He slammed Stephen Curry, condemned the NBA culture (particularly the celebration of Pride month), and even called Catholicism a false religion.

As it stands, Jaden Ivey’s NBA future is very much in doubt, but it probably has more to do with his game than his personal beliefs. While being this aggressive in his faith certainly didn’t help, his on-court production this season is the greater sin, with averages of 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 37.3% shooting from three.

If he wants to draw this much attention without losing his roster spot, Jaden Ivey will have to show teams that he is good for more than just religious accountability. If he can step up and become that elite two-way swingman he was always meant to be, it will give him more freedom to be a witness in the locker room and share his faith without fear of exile.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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