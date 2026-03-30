Jaden Ivey Slams Stephen Curry After Getting Waived By Bulls: “I Pray He’s Saved In Jesus Name”

The Chicago Bulls waived 24-year-old guard Jaden Ivey on Monday after the guard went on a homophobic rant against the NBA’s celebration of Pride Month as being ‘unrighteous.’ The guard had been shut down for the season last week over a finger injury after joining the Bulls in February in a trade from the Detroit Pistons.

Ivey has been going live on Instagram frequently since the Bulls ruled him out for the season, making cryptic comments against the team and his former Pistons over the decision to trade him. He’s also been heavily focusing on his religious beliefs and how his Christian ideals mean more to him now than they did before. That might’ve spurred the rant that might’ve ended his NBA career, but Ivey isn’t done.

Now that he’s been released, Ivey went live once again and decided to call out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Curry is an open and devout Christian as well, but Ivey questioned Curry’s beliefs and questioned why fans think Curry believes in his religion.

“That’s why you got Steph Curry, who’s not even surrendered, and y’all think he’s a Christian. Y’all believe he’s a Christian because he wrote Philippians 4:13. Y’all think he’s a Christian. He cursing just like the world.”

Jaden Ivey is now on a plane criticizing Steph Curry’s religious beliefs after getting waived by the Chicago Bulls: “That’s why you got Steph Curry and he’s not even surrendered and y’all believe he’s a Christian because he wrote Philippians 4:13 Y’all think he’s a Christian,… pic.twitter.com/lM8ip5Gssu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 31, 2026

Ivey said that he prays the 38-year-old guard gets saved, while also calling out LeBron James and Michael Jordan for their lack of faith in Christ.

“He don’t know Jesus. … I pray he’s saved in Jesus name. … All that stuff isn’t gon matter on Judgement Day. All them rings he got. All them rings LeBron got. All them rings Jordan got. All them people in the Hall of Fame who don’t know Jesus Christ.

“They’re gon’ try to stop me, but I’m not. I’ma keep speaking the truth.”

Ivey had to be told by flight attendants to get off his phone so the flight could take off, which led to the end of this specific tirade on IG Live. Now that he’s without an NBA contract, it’s likely that we see more of these in the coming weeks. Concern for Ivey is mounting as well, with many presuming that there are potentially off-court issues brewing that are causing such outbursts from the former No. 5 overall pick.

Ivey averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over his career so far. The guard was trying to find the form he had before a season-ending fibula break in 2024-25. Unfortunately, Ivey hasn’t, as he averaged 8.5 on 37.3% shooting this season while getting traded from the team that drafted him and waived by the team that acquired him.

The Chicago Bulls didn’t have a basketball need that Ivey could fulfill this year or in the future. They’re tanking right now and ruled him out for the season. Their excessive guard acquisitions over the winter signalled that the team is basically clearing out their roster to build fresh around Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, with it being pretty obvious that the Bulls didn’t view Ivey as part of that future even before his recent comments leading to his release.

Attacking Curry’s religious beliefs is unnecessary, since everyone is free to practice their faith the best way they can. But with Ivey’s previous and additional comments, it’s clear he’s taken a hardline approach on how he views other people who claim to be devout followers of Jesus Christ, as he has become.