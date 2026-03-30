NBA Fans Go Berserk As Victor Wembanyama Records Fastest Double-Double In League’s History

Victor Wembanyama is making a stronger case for the MVP award with every passing game. Tonight, he led the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-114 win over the Chicago Bulls with a 41-point outburst in just 31 minutes of action.

He finished the game with 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks. Wembanyama shot 17-27 from the floor (63.0 FG%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

In the process of leading his team to the win, Wembanyama also made NBA history. He recorded a double-double in his first eight minutes of action.

According to sources, Andre Drummond previously held the record for his performance with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season. He did that in just nine minutes when he played for the Bulls.

Tonight, Wembanyama surpassed his record and stunned NBA fans across the world. They took to social media to express their opinions on the French star’s explosion.

“A double-double in 8 minutes isn’t production. That’s disruption.”

“The other team had only one task (stopping Wemby), and they couldn’t figure it out.”

“8 minutes is genuinely absurd. The dude is operating on a different planet.”

“Man, we don’t deserve this greatness.”

“8 minutes… 😭 This isn’t basketball, this is a glitch. Victor Wembanyama really out here speedrunning the NBA like it’s 2K .💀🔥”

“Dude is going to control the league for a decade.”

The Spurs have improved to 57-18, just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder with seven games left in the season. While they have guaranteed a finish in the top two seeds of the West, Wembanyama will hope that the Spurs finish as the first seed to make a stronger case for the MVP Award.

The French star recently went viral for claiming that he has his eyes on the Michael Jordan MVP award and feels he has done significantly well to deserve that award.

Wembanyama has averaged 24.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game this season while shooting 50.4% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the three-point arc.

But for him to make the best case for the award, the Spurs need to finish as the first seed in the West. Considering that the Spurs have a 4-1 record against the Thunder, a tiebreaker would result in the Spurs getting the No. 1 seed over the Thunder.

Therefore, this next stretch of seven games is very important personally for Wembanyama if he hopes to accomplish his goal of crowning an MVP-caliber season with the award while leading his team to their first playoff run since the 2018-19 season.

Do you think Wembanyama deserves the MVP award if the Spurs finish the No. 1 seed in the West? Let us know what you think in the comments section.