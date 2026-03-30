NBA Fans Go Berserk As Victor Wembanyama Records Fastest Double-Double In League’s History

NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama setting the NBA record for the fastest double-double in the league's history.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Feb 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) leads the crowd in a cheer after a victory over the Phoenix Suns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is making a stronger case for the MVP award with every passing game. Tonight, he led the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-114 win over the Chicago Bulls with a 41-point outburst in just 31 minutes of action.

He finished the game with 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks. Wembanyama shot 17-27 from the floor (63.0 FG%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

In the process of leading his team to the win, Wembanyama also made NBA history. He recorded a double-double in his first eight minutes of action.

According to sources, Andre Drummond previously held the record for his performance with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season. He did that in just nine minutes when he played for the Bulls.

Tonight, Wembanyama surpassed his record and stunned NBA fans across the world. They took to social media to express their opinions on the French star’s explosion.

“A double-double in 8 minutes isn’t production. That’s disruption.”

“The other team had only one task (stopping Wemby), and they couldn’t figure it out.”

“8 minutes is genuinely absurd. The dude is operating on a different planet.”

“Man, we don’t deserve this greatness.”

“8 minutes… 😭 This isn’t basketball, this is a glitch. Victor Wembanyama really out here speedrunning the NBA like it’s 2K .💀🔥”

“Dude is going to control the league for a decade.”

The Spurs have improved to 57-18, just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder with seven games left in the season. While they have guaranteed a finish in the top two seeds of the West, Wembanyama will hope that the Spurs finish as the first seed to make a stronger case for the MVP Award.

The French star recently went viral for claiming that he has his eyes on the Michael Jordan MVP award and feels he has done significantly well to deserve that award.

Wembanyama has averaged 24.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game this season while shooting 50.4% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the three-point arc.

But for him to make the best case for the award, the Spurs need to finish as the first seed in the West. Considering that the Spurs have a 4-1 record against the Thunder, a tiebreaker would result in the Spurs getting the No. 1 seed over the Thunder.

Therefore, this next stretch of seven games is very important personally for Wembanyama if he hopes to accomplish his goal of crowning an MVP-caliber season with the award while leading his team to their first playoff run since the 2018-19 season.

Do you think Wembanyama deserves the MVP award if the Spurs finish the No. 1 seed in the West? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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Next Article Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images 5 Takeaways After Spurs Win 9th Straight Game Behind Wembanyama’s Record-Breaking Performance
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