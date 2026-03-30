Celtics Player Ratings: Brown’s 29-Point, Near Triple-Double Not Enough In Loss To Hawks

The Boston Celtics showed flashes of resilience but ultimately fell short against the Atlanta Hawks in a game defined by inefficiency and missed opportunities. Despite a strong interior presence and a massive night from Jaylen Brown, Boston struggled to generate consistent offensive flow, finishing with just 18 assists and shooting 41.2% from the field.

Atlanta dictated the pace for most of the night, dominating the paint and forcing Boston into tough, late-clock possessions. The Celtics had individual bright spots, but the lack of cohesion, particularly in shot selection and ball security, kept them from mounting a serious comeback. Here are the Celtics player ratings.

Jaylen Brown: A

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 6 TOV, 9-29 FG, 3-9 3-PT FG, 8-14 FT, 40 MIN

Jaylen Brown carried an enormous load, and it showed in both the production and inefficiency. He flirted with a triple-double and was clearly Boston’s offensive engine, but the 29 shot attempts and six turnovers highlight how difficult every possession was. Brown created offense out of necessity rather than rhythm, and while the counting stats impress, the overall efficiency reflects the team’s broader struggles.

Luka Garza: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 8-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Luka Garza was one of the few consistently efficient sources of offense. He scored with precision, stretched the floor, and finished nearly everything around the rim. His presence inside helped stabilize stretches where Boston struggled to create clean looks, and his rebounding added necessary physicality.

Payton Pritchard: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 6-14 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Once Pritchard came off the bench, he became the player who added some much needed offensive spark. His shooting was also solid, and he took some big shots that were needed in that particular moment. He showed a lot of interest in making an impact offensively, and his ability to be aggressive made a huge difference in 26 minutes.

Amari Williams: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Williams added some rebounding and defense to the interior that was helpful. He was good on the defensive side and added some valuable things to the team with his competing on the defensive glass, and added some limited offensive roles to his team.

Derrick White: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-12 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 36 MIN

Defensively, he had a big impact on the game, but he really had some struggles offensively. Boston needed White to take some shots and create some plays to help out Brown, and unfortunately, the shots just were not there. His effort and rim protection were valuable, but unfortunately, they greatly impacted his overall impact on the game.

Jordan Walsh: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 31 MIN

Walsh provided energy and defensive versatility, making plays on that end that kept Boston competitive for stretches. Offensively, he was selective and didn’t force the issue, which helped maintain balance, but the impact remained modest.

Hugo Gonzalez: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Gonzalez displayed some offensive focus, hitting a three and grabbing some boards, but his turnovers and his inconsistency really overshadowed any offensive contribution he made.

Sam Hauser: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Hauser had a relatively quiet night, contributing as a floor spacer but not making a major impact. His ability to stretch the defense was present, but Boston needed a higher volume and conversion rate from deep.

Baylor Scheierman: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Scheierman struggled to find rhythm as a floor spacer. The looks were there, but the shot-making wasn’t. He contributed as a passer and kept the ball moving, but Boston needed more from him to stretch Atlanta’s defense.

Charles Bassey: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 2 BLK, 1-1 FG, 1-2 FT, 6 MIN

Bassey stood out defensively, protecting the rim and making it difficult for shooters to score. Although limited playing time reduced his impact, he did show potential defensively.